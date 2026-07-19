The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, has confirmed the death of three persons while four others sustained injuries in a lone road crash along the Nnobi–Agulu–Awka Road.

The Sector Commander, Bridget Asekhauno, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mr Asekhauno said the crash occurred on Friday near St. Jude Catholic Church, Adazi-Ani, and involved a Mercedes-Benz 608 commercial truck with registration number XB270NNL.

She said preliminary investigation indicated that the truck developed a mechanical fault while in motion, caught fire, and the driver lost control before crashing into a roadside barricade and somersaulting.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to her, the impact trapped some of the occupants as the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

“The crash involved seven male occupants. Three persons died, while four others sustained serious injuries,” she said.

The sector commander said FRSC rescue personnel received the distress call and arrived at the scene.

She added that officers immediately carried out traffic control, diverted vehicles to the opposite lane to ease traffic flow and arranged for the burnt truck to be towed off the road.

Ms Asekhauno expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

She reiterated the corps’ commitment to prompt emergency response and effective road safety enforcement across the state.

The FRSC boss urged motorists, particularly commercial vehicle operators, to ensure their vehicles were mechanically sound before embarking on journeys.

She also cautioned drivers against conveying flammable or hazardous materials in passenger compartments or under unsafe conditions, stressing the need for regular vehicle maintenance to prevent avoidable crashes.

Ms Asekhauno reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to protecting lives and property on the nation’s highways and called on residents in Anambra to make road safety a priority.

(NAN)