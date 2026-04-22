Nigeria international Akor Adams is steadily building a reputation in Spain, not only for his goals but for how quickly he has adapted to life in LaLiga.

Since moving from France’s Ligue 1 to join Sevilla FC, the 26-year-old striker has had to adjust to a new football culture, multiple coaching changes, and a more demanding tactical environment. Despite these challenges, Adams says the transition has contributed significantly to his development.

Speaking to a select group of journalists during an interactive session organised by LALIGA on Tuesday, Adams highlighted the key differences between the two leagues.

“Ligue 1 is more raw and physical, with a lot of young players,” he said. “But LALIGA is more tactical and technical. There is more focus on details and experience.”

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That difference, he explained, has required him to think faster, improve his movement, and pay closer attention to tactical instructions during matches.

Off the pitch, Adams has also had to navigate working under different managers since his arrival in Spain. While such changes can disrupt a player’s rhythm, he views it as part of the professional game.

“As professionals, we don’t have so much time to understand,” he said. “You have to be quick in learning and adapting to what the coach wants. I just listen and stay focused on the instructions.”

Despite the shifts in coaching personnel, Adams noted that Sevilla’s core football identity has remained consistent, with an emphasis on defensive solidity and direct attacking play, which has eased his adjustment.

Beyond tactical learning, the Nigerian forward is also drawing inspiration from experienced teammates, particularly Chilean veteran Alexis Sánchez.

“You can see that he is football. He thinks football, he speaks football,” Adams said. “In training, I watch how he makes decisions and how he moves in the box. He’s very clever.”

He added that such observations are helping to sharpen his decision-making in games.

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Adams’ progress has been reflected in his performances this season, where he has delivered key goals and consistent displays. However, the striker insists he is still evolving.

“I don’t rate my season until it is done,” he said. “I want to score more goals and create more assists to help the team.”

His development has not gone unnoticed, with Adams earning a nomination for the 2025/26 SPORTY LALIGA MVP award, which recognises the best African player in Spain’s top flight.