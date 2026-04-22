The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has, in a unanimous judgment delivered by a three-member panel of justices, dismissed the appeal filed by Julius Abure challenging the leadership of the Labour Party.

It will be recalled that on 21January, Peter Lifu, a judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, reaffirmed the earlier judgement of the Supreme Court that removed Mr Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Nenadi Usman as the legitimate leader of the party, to the exclusion of all others.

Dissatisfied with that decision, Mr Abure approached the Court of Appeal in suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/255/2026 – Barr. Julius Abure & Anor v. Sen. Nenadi Esther Usman & 3 Ors – seeking to overturn the judgement of the lower court.

In the lead judegment delivered by three justices – Oyejoju Oyewumi, A. B. Mohammed and Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike – concurring, the appellate court affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court.

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The court held that the Supreme Court had, on 4 April 2025, conclusively settled the leadership dispute within the Labour Party when it nullified the convention that purportedly returned Mr Abure as ational chairman.

The appeal court agreed with the trial court that the court below had the powers under Section 251 of the Constitution to compel a statutory federal government agency to perform its functions when it ordered INEC to recognise Mrsi Usman as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

The appeal court also agreed with the trial court that the constitution of the Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party headed by Mrs Usman was a doctrine of necessity needed to provide leadership in the party when there seemed to be a vacuum in the party.

The justices strongly criticised Mr Abure for abuse of court process and for going on forum shopping in a Nasarawa State High Court on a matter already decided by the Supreme Court and for persisting in laying claim to the leadership of the party despite the clear and unambiguous pronouncement of the apex court.

The court further held that the appeal was devoid of merit and constituted an abuse of court process.

Consequently, the court, while dismissing the appeal by Mr Abure, imposed a cost of N10,000,000 against him for wasting judicial time on a matter that had already been conclusively determined.

Reacting to the judgment, Mrs Usman, the interim national chairman of the party, described the ruling as a victory for democracy and the rule of law. She commended the judiciary for its courage and steadfastness in upholding justice despite attempts by certain elements to undermine its integrity.

She also expressed gratitude to party faithful and supporters across the country for their patience, loyalty, and unwavering commitment during the period of uncertainty. She urged all stakeholders to remain focused on the party’s forthcoming congresses and national convention.

The party further appreciated members of the media for their professionalism and objective reporting and calls on Nigerians to continue to place their trust in the Labour Party as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abure rejects judgement, heads to Supreme Court

Reacting, Mr Abure rejected the judgement, stating that it was against all known principles of law.

He also said he would challenge it at the Supreme Court.

“We have seen what transpired today at the Appeal Court and we want to say very clearly that the judgement is not acceptable to all of us in the Labour Party led by my humble self.

“I want to say very clearly that the judgement is against all known principles of law. The courts, the Supreme Courts and all courts in Nigeria have stated very clearly that the issues of leadership of a political party is an internal affairs of a political party,” he said.

Mr Abure debunked claim that the tenure of his national working committee had expired, noting that it was duly elected in Nnewi, Anambra State, two years ago.

“t is also not true and I disagree when people say that the tenure of this executive has expired. That is untrue and very unacceptable to us. Nigerians will recall that on the 27th of March 2024, we had a valid convention that was held in Nnewi and that convention is still valid and subsisting for four years. I want to say that the court today didn’t look at that before arriving at the conclusion,” he said.

Mr Abure said the Umuahia meeting where the caretaker committee was elected was against the party’s constitution.

“I must also say clearly that the Umuahia meeting which produced the Caretaker Committee was also against the Labour Party constitution. It is only the National Chairman and National Secretary of a Political Party who has the power to convene any NEC meeting of any of sort.

“I want to say very clearly that we are going to appeal that decision. Today’s decision of the Appeal Court is not acceptable to us and we reject it in its entirety. We have put our legal team together and we are going to file an appeal and move to the Supreme Court,” he stated.