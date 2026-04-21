Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has signed into law the Abia State Centre for the Rehabilitation of Survivors of Rape, Defilement, Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Bill, 2026.

Mr Otti, on Monday, while assenting the bill in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, commended the Abia State House of Assembly for granting the bill expedited consideration and passing it in record time.

He also lauded his wife, Priscilla Otti, for her efforts in championing the legislation, as well as members of the executive council and the technical team that worked on the bill.

Mr Otti recalled the inauguration of Nchedo Sexual Assault Referral Centre at the Aba General Hospital on 18 February, reiterating that beyond establishing more centres, the ultimate goal was to eliminate the root causes of such crimes through societal reorientation.

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According to him, offences such as rape, child abuse and human trafficking were alien to the state’s cultural values in the past, stressing the need to address moral decline and promote productive engagement among citizens.

Mr Otti noted that the government policies aimed at job creation and economic development were also critical in reducing crime, adding that idle minds often contribute to criminal activities.

He called for collective efforts to curb gender-based violence and related crimes, with a view to reducing them to the bare minimum.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, said the bill underwent the necessary legislative processes before its passage.

Mr Emeruwa said that the law was designed to provide comprehensive rehabilitation for victims of rape and other forms of violence, noting that stigma and cultural barriers often prevented victims from speaking out.

He added that the speedy passage of the bill was informed by the urgent need to address the medical, psychological and social challenges faced by survivors.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Ngozi Felix, described the law as a major milestone in the state’s efforts to protect vulnerable groups.

Mrs Felix commended Mrs Otti for her sustained advocacy, recalling her intervention in the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked girls in 2023 and her commitment to ensuring justice for victims.

She said that the new law provided a legal framework for collaboration with stakeholders, including faith-based organisations, to deliver support services and restore the dignity of victims.

Mrs Felix further noted that the establishment of the rehabilitation centre aligned with the governor’s manifesto commitments.

The commissioner added that the present administration remained focused on protecting women, children and other vulnerable persons in the state.

What the governor’s wife said about the new law

In an interview with reporters after the signing ceremony, Mrs Otti expressed delight over the fact that Abia had gotten a law aimed at strengthening support systems for women and girls affected by gender-based violence.

She said that the legislation offered renewed hope to victims, and that it would not only ensure access to support services but also provide rehabilitation opportunities to help them reintegrate into society.

Mrs Otti commended the Abia State House of Assembly for granting the bill speedy consideration in order for it to be signed into law.

The governor’s wife also appreciated the state government for its consistent support in promoting gender equity and combating violence against women.

According to her, the new law provides a robust legal framework that would enhance access to justice and ensure quicker redress for victims.

Mrs Otti added that this law would facilitate the establishment of more rehabilitation centres where affected women and girls would receive care and support to rebuild their lives.

(NAN)