The Nigerian government says it has strengthened financing and accountability mechanisms in the primary healthcare system, with increased funding to facilities, expanded coverage of supported health centres, and recovery of mismanaged funds nationwide.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the agency’s first quarter 2026 media briefing.

Mr Aina said reforms under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) are aimed at improving service delivery at the grassroots while tightening oversight of public spending in primary healthcare centres (PHCs).

Increase in funding amid inflation pressures

Mr Aina revealed that a total of N70.6 billion was released through the BHCPF between 2023 and 2025, excluding disbursements already made in 2026.

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The fund, which sits at the centre of Nigeria’s PHC financing framework, is used to support service delivery at the facility level, including staffing support, basic infrastructure, and essential services for vulnerable populations.

He said the increased releases reflect government efforts to address long-standing underfunding in the PHC sector.

Mr Aina noted that the government also increased direct allocations to PHC facilities in response to rising operational costs and inflation.

He explained that high-volume facilities now receive N800,000 per quarter, up from previous levels while low-volume facilities now receive N600,000 per quarter.

The adjustment, he said, replaces an earlier uniform allocation of about N300,000 per facility per quarter.

“So we are now disbursing more, we are disbursing regularly, we have increased the number of facilities and also increased the amount that goes to each facility. In response to the cost of living and the inflation that is happening in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the new structure ensures that higher-traffic facilities receive proportionate funding.

Accountability and digital tracking system

As part of oversight reforms, Mr Aina said the agency has recovered N59.95 million in mismanaged or unaccounted funds from PHC facilities.

The recovery was made through Performance and Financial Management Officers (PFMOs) deployed across the country.

He said sanctions were applied where necessary, including demotion or removal of facility managers.

Mr Aina also announced the rollout of a financial management application for PHCs to improve transparency and enable real-time monitoring of expenditures.

He said the platform is currently active in 14 states, with plans for nationwide expansion before the end of the year.

“At my desk, at every commissioner’s office, at the state primary health care development agency, and at the minister’s level, everyone will understand what is happening financially at each PHC,” he said.

Expansion of funded health facilities

Mr Aina said the number of primary healthcare facilities supported under the BHCPF has also increased from 8,309 to 13,512 nationwide

He said about 3,789 additional facilities have been identified for inclusion in the scheme, with ongoing coordination with state and local governments to ensure equitable distribution.

He added that the expansion is aimed at improving access to basic healthcare services, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

Deployment of officers

To strengthen monitoring, the agency said it had deployed 774 Performance and Financial Management Officers, one in each local government area.

Their responsibilities include validating facility expenditures, reviewing financial reports, and flagging irregularities in the use of BHCPF resources.

The NPHCDA boss said the officers are part of efforts to strengthen transparency at the point of service delivery while broader digitisation efforts are ongoing.

He called for stronger public oversight of PHCs, urging Nigerians to take interest in how facilities in their communities are managed.

He added that information on facility funding levels, categorisation, and allocations has been made publicly accessible through the agency’s online platform.