The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed ADC chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, as his spokesperson.

Mr Okonkwo announced the appointment in a post on his verified X handle on Thursday morning.

The ADC chieftain uploaded on the microblogging platform a screengrab of the appointment letter which did not show any date.

The letter, titled “Offer of appointment as my spokesperson,” was signed by Atiku.

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In the letter, the former Nigeria’s vice-president told Mr Okonkwo that the appointment was for him to serve as spokesperson for the 2027 general elections following his emergence as the ADC presidential candidate.

Atiku also informed him that the appointment was subject to the terms and conditions contained in the letter and other applicable campaign, party, legal, regulatory, and ethical requirements.

“This appointment reflects the confidence I repose in your competence, public communication skills, integrity, political judgment, and ability to represent my public positions in a professional and responsible manner,” the presidential candidate said in the letter.

Legal battle with Peter Obi

The appointment came amid an ongoing lawsuit instituted by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, against Mr Okonkwo over alleged defamatory remarks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obi, on 25 June, filed a N8 billion lawsuit against Mr Okonkwo after the ADC chieftain refused to withdraw remarks which Mr Obi believes were defamatory to his reputation.

Mr Okonkwo was accused of making the defamatory remarks against Mr Obi during a Channels TV’s programme on 8 June.

On 30 June, a state high court in Anambra State granted Mr Obi leave to serve Mr Okonkwo with the court summons and other subsequent documents by substituted means.

During the Channels TV’s programme, as reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Okonkwo alleged that Mr Obi and the South-east caucus of the NDC demanded a N10 million bribe from House of Representatives aspirants in the party to secure their tickets.

The politician specifically claimed that a House of Representatives aspirant in the NDC from Anambra State, Obunike Ohaegbu, sent him a message and a receipt alleging that Mr Obi scammed him of a N10 million bribe.

He claimed that Mr Ohaegbu, a House of Representatives aspirant for Nnewi North-South and Ekwusigo Constituency, said that after he and other aspirants paid the N10 million bribe, they were asked to go to the field for primaries instead of being given tickets.

Mr Okonkwo further claimed Mr Ohaegbu alleged that Mr Obi, instead of ensuring credible primaries, stayed at Johnwood Hotel, Abuja, wrote and submitted a list of the NDC’s candidates for various constituencies.

He claimed that anybody who votes for the NDC and Mr Obi voted for criminality, arguing that the party had been criminally extorting aspirants.

Meanwhile, Mr Ohaegbu has denied making the statements. While appearing on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on 9 June, the politician said he never made such statements to Mr Okonkwo.

“I am telling you that Peter Obi never told me to pay N10 million. I never told Kenneth Okonkwo that Peter Obi, in any way, told me to pay N10 million,” he said.

Mr Ohaegbu further said he never accused the NDC South-east caucus of bribery and did not say that Mr Obi compiled a list of candidates in Johnwood Hotel.

Criticising of Atiku’s choice of running mate

Mr Okonkwo’s appointment came weeks after he criticised Atiku and the ADC for choosing a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

The politician argued that a South-easterner ought to have taken the ADC’s vice-presidential slot, stressing that the choice of Mr Amaechi amounted to “crude marginalisation of the South-east.”

He then vowed to withdraw his support for Atiku and the ADC if Atiku allowed Mr Amaechi to continue as his running mate.

“I am not favourably disposed to campaigning for any presidential ticket that does not have a person of South-east origin as president or vice president in 2027,” he had said.

‘South-east interests now guaranteed’

Meanwhile, Mr Okonkwo, in the X post announcing his appointment, made a veiled reference to his initial criticism of Atiku’s choice of running mate.

The ADC chieftain praised Atiku for choosing not to “pick offence against any of his associates for expressing genuine reservations to any action taken” but opted “for dialogue and compromise to engender solutions to problems.”

He then claimed he has now met with Atiku and other ADC leaders and that the interest of the South-east was now guaranteed.

“At a dialogue with HE AA and other well-meaning members of the African Democratic Congress, the interests of the South-east have been discussed and guaranteed within the existing challenges posed by the Electoral Act, 2026, and the realities on the ground,” he said, without giving details.