The governments of Anambra and Abia states have vowed to use principles of peaceful resolution to address lingering interstate boundary disputes between the two states.

The meeting in Awka featured officials from both states, the National Boundary Commission (NBC), traditional rulers, and various stakeholders working to establish a framework for resolution.

Onyeka Ibezim, the Deputy Governor of Anambra and chairman of the state’s Boundary Committee, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the disputes constitutionally. Ekenechukwu Okoye, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on boundary matters, represented him.

Mr Ibezim stated that the state is committed to using dialogue and adhering to established legal procedures. He noted that boundary issues, if mismanaged, significantly impact the lives, identity, and livelihoods of the people involved. Consequently, resolving them requires sincerity, fairness, and professionalism to achieve a lasting solution.

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While acknowledging that differing opinions remain among stakeholders, the deputy governor expressed optimism that outstanding issues would soon be resolved. He maintained confidence in the review process currently being coordinated by the NBC.

“Inside every committee, there will naturally be dissenting opinions, both for and against. It is the responsibility of the commission and the relevant technical teams to review all submissions,” he said.

He noted that the resolution principles and timelines are set by the commission, adding, “However, we are hopeful that, within their budgetary provisions and other ancillary considerations, the matter will be resolved, possibly within this administration.”

Remarks by NBC DG

Earlier, the Director-General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, commended both governments for sustaining peaceful engagement over the years.

He disclosed that of the 23-kilometre common boundary between the two states, approximately 15 kilometres have been jointly traced and provisionally demarcated, while efforts continue to resolve the remaining 8 kilometres.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to providing the technical and institutional support required to conclude the exercise in line with historical records, legal instruments, and established procedures.

Representing the Abia State Government, Chijioke Nwankwo, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, described the meeting as an opportunity further to strengthen the bond of peace between the two states.

He applauded the NBC for sustaining the dialogue and praised both governments for demonstrating a commitment to peace throughout the negotiation process.

“As neighbours, we may be separated by administrative boundaries, but we share the same ancestry, culture, and common aspirations,” he said. “The monuments we erect should become symbols of peace, not division.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting included extensive deliberations on reports presented by the Joint Technical Committee and mediation sessions among stakeholders. There was also a review of recommendations aimed at resolving the remaining eight-kilometre section of the interstate boundary.

The officials endorsed and signed a communiqué reaffirming their commitment to dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and the accelerated completion of the delineation exercise.

The team renewed assurances from both governments and the NBC to sustain collaboration toward achieving a fair, enduring, and mutually acceptable resolution.

The Traditional Ruler of Ufuma, Peter Ezeamama, advocated for greater involvement of community leaders in resolving boundary disagreements before government intervention becomes necessary.

“We should allow community leaders to handle the boundary issues first. If they fail, then the government can step in,” the monarch said.