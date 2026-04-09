Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration will approve the erection of monuments in honour of the heroines of the 1929 Aba women’s uprising and other historic women in the state.

Mr Otti disclosed this on Wednesday during the burial ceremony of late Chiamaka Joyce Ibekwe, wife of the lawmaker representing Bende North State Constituency, Nnamdi Ibekwe, in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The governor said the honour would be bestowed on the heroic women in recognition of their contributions to society and history.

He said that such recognition would serve as encouragement to women who contributed immensely to societal growth.

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“I want to thank the honourable member for the request he made here because the request was not about him and it was not even about Chiamaka, it was about Abia women from inception.

“Our women have always been great women. If you do not know, then you do not know history.

“We have come to the level where somehow, either knowingly or unknowingly, we have refused to give women their due recognition.

“I want to assure you that it is not only going to be considered, but it is going to be approved,” Mr Otti said.

He added that the gesture would encourage women who toiled day and night to sustain homes, businesses and the wider society.

According to him, women remain central to food production, children’s education and economic stability, and must be accorded due recognition.

The governor also lamented the absence of female lawmakers in the Abia State House of Assembly and used the occasion to advocate greater inclusion of women in governance.

‘Divine gift’

Mr Otti described the late Mrs Ibekwe as a “divine gift” and urged mourners not to grieve like those without hope of resurrection, expressing confidence that she was in a better place.

“If you spent time to read the tributes or if you encountered her, then you would know she was a gift from God.

“And because she was a gift, the giver will always determine the way He will take. It is not for us to decide what will happen,” he said.

In an emotional tribute, Mr Ibekwe described his late wife as his “paragon of peace” and “tranquilliser”, whose presence radiated calmness and godliness.

He extolled her as a prayerful and exceptional woman who positively impacted many lives.

Mr Ibekwe renewed his earlier motion in the Abia House of Assembly for monuments to honour historic women, particularly the heroines of the 1929 Aba women’s uprising.

He urged the governor to support the initiative, noting that such monuments would immortalise the heroic deeds of women and serve as a fitting legacy to his late wife.

“I want to request that monuments be erected in honour of the heroines of 1929. If you do this, Chiamaka will rest in peace,” Mr Ibekwe said.

Also, the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Abia, Maureen Aghaukwa, described the deceased as a virtuous woman, mentor and role model.

Ms Aghaukwa said that the deceased’s absence would be greatly felt, as it would create a significant void.

On behalf of the wives of members of the Abia State House of Assembly, Eucharia Okezie said the late Mrs Ibekwe was a prayer warrior who loved God.

Mrs Okezie said that the deceased never hesitated to share the message of Christ among her colleagues.

In her sermon, the Pastor of Word-Based Assembly, Oyiks Alfred, urged mourners not to grieve like those without hope.

Mr Alfred urged the family, friends and acquaintances of the late Mrs Ibekwe to reflect on their lives and embrace God.

Earlier, the second son of the deceased, Chimezirim Ibekwe, described his late mother as a devoted wife, loving mother and quiet philanthropist whose enduring legacy lives on through the many lives she positively impacted.

(NAN)