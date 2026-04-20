The Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has approved the appointment of Aloysius Attah, Anambra State chief correspondent of the Sun newspaper, and five others as directors.

The council appointed Jacintha Eze, a professor, as the university’s librarian, according to a statement made available to reporters in Awka on Saturday.

Before now, there were vacancies in the university’s Office of the Librarian and six directorates.

The appointments were ratified during the council’s 21st emergency meeting held on Friday, 17 April, at the university’s council chambers.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Attah is now the university’s director of information and communication.

According to the statement, signed by Mr Attah, the appointments were expected to strengthen the administrative framework of the institution.

“It is also expected to drive effective service delivery in line with the institution’s mandate, mission and vision statements,” it said.

It listed the other directors to include Jane Ezeonu, director of medical services; Obinna Ibe, director of works services; and Pascal Akuma, director of procurement.

The others are Lawrence Ezeokafor, director of physical planning, and Collins Obi, chief safety officer.

NAN reports that all the appointments took effect on 17 April and are for a single five-year tenure.

The statement said the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Monsur Kukoyi, urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them through integrity and dedicated service.

It added that Mr Kukoyi charged them to uphold all the values of the university.

It also said that the pro-chancellor thanked the Visitor, President Bola Tinubu, for commitment to revitalisation of the education sector.