The Nigerian Army says its troops have rescued a kidnap victim and recovered ransom money when they raided the hideout of a kidnap syndicate in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Olabisi Ayeni, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, said a suspected kidnapper was arrested during the operation which was conducted on 17 July.

He said troops of 34 Artillery Brigade operating under operation Udo Ka conducted the operation in Obinwanne Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

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“The operation, carried out on 17 July 2026, resulted in the arrest of a suspect, recovery of ransom proceeds, and seizure of a vehicle allegedly used in the abduction.

“During the operation, security forces recovered a bag used to transport ransom payments, abandoned in a nearby bush, indicating the proceeds had been shared among members of the criminal gang,” he stated.

Rescue of victim

Mr Ayeni said a further search of the hideout led to the recovery of a black Lexus saloon car believed to have been deployed during the kidnapping.

The army spokesperson said mobile phones, identity documents, and cash amounting to N298,200 suspected to be part of the ransom, were also recovered from the hideout during the operation.

“The rescued victim later confirmed the involvement of the arrested individual in the abduction.

“Preliminary findings also revealed that the suspect had facilitated the operation by providing his vehicle to the syndicate’s principal actor and had received a portion of the ransom,” he said.

Mr Ayeni said the Nigerian Army has handed over all recovered exhibits and the arrested suspect to the State Security Service for further investigation and tracking down of other fleeing members of the syndicate.

“This successful operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven missions and highlights the ongoing collaboration among security agencies in combating kidnapping and violent crimes in the South-east region,” he said.