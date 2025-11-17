The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU), Awka, Anambra State, has appointed Ugochukwu Anyaehie as the new substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

NAU is a federal university popularly known as UNIZIK.

Louis Njelita, the UNIZIK spokesperson, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Njelita said the appointment of Mr Anyaehie, a professor, as substantive vice-chancellor of the institution takes effect from 18 November 2025

“The Governing Council of the University has approved Professor Anyaehie’s appointment for a single tenure of five years. He was appointed by the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on November 16th, 2025,” he said in the statement.

Announcement and new VC’s plan for UNIZIK

The Pro-chancellor and Chairperson of Governing Council of the university, Olugbenga Kukoyi, announced the appointment of Mr Anyaehie as the new substantive vice-chancellor of UNIZIK in Abuja on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a video clip showing Mr Kukoyi, a lawyer, making the announcement.

“I am pleased to announce Professor Bond Anyaehie as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University after a thorough and transparent process,” he said.

The pro-chancellor appealed to candidates who were disqualified during the selective process to accept the outcome in good faith.

He stressed that the process complied with the UNIZIK’s Miscellaneous Act and the university’s Statutes.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Anyaehie promised to sustain the legacies of the university’s founding fathers.

“I guarantee you that in the next six months, UNIZIK will be well placed, its ranking will go to one of the best in Nigeria,” he assured.

Mr Anyaehie will take over from Carol Arinze-Umobi, who has been serving as the acting vice-chancellor of the university.

Mrs Arinze-Umobi, a professor, stepped in as acting vice-chancellor after President Bola Tinubu sacked Bernard Odoh as the institution’s vice-chancellor.

Mr Odoh, now a disputed professor, was sacked as vice-chancellor of UNIZIK, about three weeks after his appointment, recruitment processes and academic profile became subjects of controversy.

Anyaehie at a glance

Mr Anyaehie is a renowned professor of physiology and clinical measurements.

He has over two decades of teaching experience at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus, beginning in 2007.

At the university, he was promoted to the rank of professor of physiology and clinical measurement in 2013.

The new vice-chancellor obtained his first degree in medicine and surgery from the Abia State University, Uturu, in 1998.

In 2004, he got a Master’s degree before bagging a PhD in 2009.

The professor began his teaching career at the College of Medicine, Imo State University, in 2002, when he started as a part-time lecturer before becoming a full-time lecturer.

Mr Anyaehie was the deputy provost of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, between 2018 and 2022.

He was also the acting provost of the College of Medicine at Imo State University, as well as a visiting professor from 2020 to 2022 on a pro bono basis.