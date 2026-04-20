Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primaries will no longer permit monetary inducement or transactional politics.

He spoke on Saturday at the party’s South-east zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Awka.

Mr Soludo linked the party’s slow growth since 2002 to a culture where officials allegedly exploited aspirants during primaries.

He said the practice weakened internal democracy, discouraged credible participation and undermined institutional development.

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“The era of marketing party tickets is over. Parties must be driven by values, policies and accountability, not commerce,” he said.

Mr Soludo lamented a system where party funds were allegedly shared immediately, leaving no structure for sustainable financing.

“The party has not grown because past leaderships treated it as a business venture. That must stop,” he added.

He urged stakeholders to reassess direction and rebuild APGA as a transparent, accountable and ideologically driven platform.

“Our tickets are not for sale. We are rebuilding the party into what it should be, not a trading post,” he said.

Mr Soludo said past practices, in which aspirants were allegedly misled after making financial commitments, eroded trust and discouraged genuine investment.

He warned that “give-and-take” politics in the APGA had ended, stressing the party must serve collective interests.

APGA National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, announced an 11-point code of conduct for future primaries.

Mr Ezeokenwa said the framework would promote transparency, equity and internal democracy, while addressing disputes in nomination processes.

He said the party would adopt the Option A4 voting system for the 2026 primaries to enhance transparency and accountability.

“In the past, flawed primaries undermined APGA. Clear rules are needed to address these challenges,” he said.

According to him, the code bans officials from wearing campaign materials or accepting gifts, and prohibits the distribution of money or items during primaries.

Mr Ezeokenwa added that only expression of interest fees would be paid initially, with nomination fees after successful screening.

He said officials must not attend private endorsement events and should step aside if supporting any aspirant.

“Even presenting money as a kola nut or gift-sharing has been banned,” he said.

Earlier, National Vice Chairman (South-East), Augustine Ehiemere, cited inadequate funding as a major challenge.

Mr Ehiemere urged elected and appointed officials on the party’s platform to support its financial sustainability.

“Political activities require logistics, mobilisation and administration. Without funding, the party cannot function effectively,” he said.

(NAN)