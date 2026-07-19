A state high court in Ogidi, Anambra State, has convicted and sentenced a choirmaster, James Onuorah, to 25 years’ imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl during deliverance session in the state.

The court also sentenced the defendant to seven years’ imprisonment for offensive conduct, Punch newspaper reported.

The judgement was delivered on Friday 17 July in the case in which Mr Onuorah was listed as the sole defendant, according to a charge sheet obtained on Sunday by the newspaper.

Charges and arraignment

Mr Onuorah was arraigned on a three-count charge of rape and offensive conduct.

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The prosecution, led by M.C. Ikeabunze, and Nkiru Nzekwu, told the court that rape was contrary to and punishable under Section 3(1)(a) & (2) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Law of Anambra State, 2017.

The prosecution also argued that the offensive conduct was contrary to and punishable under Section 7 of the same law.

They told the court that the defendant, as a choir master and church teacher at Iba Pope Catholic Parish in Awada near Onitsha, deceived the mother of the victim that all her daughters were possessed by ‘marine spirits and spiritual husbands’ and needed deliverance at his home.

“Relying on this, the mother allowed her daughters to attend prayer sessions at the defendant’s residence at No. 8 Amanafor Street, Awada.

“Exploiting this position of spiritual authority, the defendant lured the 16-year-old victim to his altar. He ordered her to strip naked, claiming it was ‘the direction of the Holy Spirit’.

“He went further to collect her menstrual blood and ovulation discharge. He then had sexual intercourse with her, claiming that a ‘spiritual husband’ had caused fibroids in her womb and that the only cure was sex with him.

“As a result, the victim became pregnant and delivered a baby in April 2026. Her hospital discharge receipt was tendered and admitted in evidence,” the prosecution narrated in the charge sheet.

Trial

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant committed a similar act against the victim’s elder sister.

The elder sister testified as Prosecution Witness 1 (PW1), while the victim testified as PW4. In all, the prosecution called four witnesses.

During cross-examination, the defendant, however, denied committing the offences.

Judgement

Delivering judgement, the trial judge, Chudi Nwankwo, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Nwankwo found that the testimony of the victim was “direct, consistent and unshaken under cross-examination.”

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The court ruled that the circumstantial evidence, including the pregnancy and delivery, corroborated the victim’s account.

The trial judge held that the prosecution proved the first and second counts beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the defendant of rape and offensive conduct accordingly.

He, however, discharged and acquitted the defendant on the third count which alleged the defendant equally raped the victim’s elder sister in 2014.

Mr Nwankwo held that the prosecution failed to prove the allegation due to the absence of a report or complaint.

During the sentencing, the prosecution urged the court to impose the mandatory life sentence prescribed under the Violence Against Persons Law.

The prosecution also asked the court to order the defendant to pay restitution to the victim for the injuries and losses suffered.

The defendant, on his part, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

In his judgement, Justice Nwankwo sentenced the defendant to 25 years’ imprisonment for rape and seven years’ imprisonment for offensive conduct.

He held that the sentences are to run concurrently.

The judge also awarded N5 million in compensation to the victim, to be paid by the defendant.