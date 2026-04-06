Police in Anambra State have expressed concern over masked security operatives providing protection to VIPs within the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

“The Command notes that while security duties often require tactical discretion, the act of masking identities without proper authorisation raises significant security concerns.

“Such practices not only pose a potential threat to public safety but also undermine trust, accountability, and the integrity of inter-agency collaboration,” he said.

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Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said that identifiable security personnel remain a critical component of coordinated security operations, especially in an environment that demands synergy among various agencies.

According to him, the action makes it difficult to verify legitimacy and could be exploited by criminals to perpetrate unlawful acts under the guise of security duties.

The police spokesperson, therefore, urged all security agencies operating within the state to ensure that their personnel are properly identified at all times while on routine or protective duties.

He said that exemption could only be allowed in clearly defined tactical operations sanctioned by appropriate authorities.

He reiterated the command’s dedication to upholding professionalism, accountability, and public trust in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

(NAN)