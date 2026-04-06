The Easter season is marked by repentance and the promise of new beginnings. But what happens when that “new beginning” arrives not with peace, but with chaos? This is the central question in Altar Call, a faith-based drama-comedy by Kunle Remi.

Released on Good Friday, April 3, 2026, and streaming on Kunle Remi TV on YouTube, Altar Call is a 57-minute production written by Anwuri Ijenebe, directed by and starring Remi under his KR Imagination banner, and produced by 18Ten Studios.

The film takes its title from a familiar Christian practice, an invitation to publicly commit one’s life to Jesus Christ, but quickly subverts expectations by exploring the unsettling aftermath of that decision.

Plot

The film centres on Demi (Kunle Remi), a young man who attended a house fellowship but decides to give his life to Christ during a church fellowship, expecting immediate peace and blessings. Instead, his life spirals into disarray within a single day.

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A lucrative business deal collapses. His car breaks down and is stolen; he loses his phone. His romantic relationship disintegrates. Financial pressures mount as the bank repossesses his property. To compound matters, he is robbed in a tense encounter that briefly teeters between danger and dark humour. Threaded through these crises is the recurring presence of Nnamdi, an old friend whose timing appears almost suspiciously supernatural.

Sadly, everything turned out to be a dream, and when he woke up, he prayed and hoped things would turn out differently, but would that be the case, or was he in a loop?

Review

‘Altar Call’ tends to be an ambitious title that lures its audience to anticipate more than it offers. Still, the movie is at its strongest when it resists the temptation to sermonise, offering a comic treatment of topical issues in Christian faith.

The movie attempts to broaden our understanding of retribution. Still, it only scratches the surface, drawing biblical parallels to trials of faith while blending raw vulnerability with everyday Nigerian realities in a comic way.

Kunle Remi shines in the lead role, delivering a nuanced performance that captures frustration, doubt, humour, and eventual surrender. He delivers a compelling performance, with comedic timing, particularly in moments of exasperated prayer, although sometimes those nuances were unnecessary.

The supporting cast, though with very short appearances, gives weight to the story. Veteran actor Norbert Young brings gravitas, while Layi Wasabi injects sharp, well-timed comic relief, preventing the film from becoming overly heavy. Performances by Opera Okereke, Daniel O. David, and Paul Uma further anchor the film in a recognisable social milieu. The production keeps things simple and very relatable: street encounters, fellowship scenes, a tense robbery scene where vulnerability shifts the dynamic (the robbers end up offering help), and dream-like resolution sequences.

The film’s greatest asset is its ‘balanced tone’: it mixes laugh-out-loud moments with relatable religious insights, avoiding heavy-handed sermonizing. Many relate personally to the “I gave my life to Christ, and everything got worse” experience, finding encouragement in the message that trials can be transformative rather than punitive. Technically, the film punches above its weight for a YouTube release.

Yet, the film’s ambition occasionally outpaces its structure. The rapid succession of misfortunes, though intentional, can feel overwhelming. Some narrative choices, particularly the dream-reality interplay, may leave viewers momentarily disoriented. Character arcs outside Demi’s perspective are also somewhat compressed, a consequence of the film’s limited runtime.

Where Altar Call distinguishes itself is in its thematicity. In a setting often dominated by prosperity gospel narratives, the film offers a counterpoint: that faith does not preclude hardship, and that transformation may require a form of “breaking” before renewal. It reminds viewers that faith includes tribulation, that surrender often precedes breakthrough, and that going through difficulties does not mean God is not in control. The ending offers hope without a cheap resolution, leaving space for personal application.

If you’ve ever asked “God, why?” during a season of loss after recommitting your faith, this one will hit home. It’s worth the 57 minutes for the laughs, the “aha” moments, and the reminder that you’re not alone.

It earns its emotional impact and leaves you reflecting (or praying) afterwards. Highly recommended for a weekend watch on Kunle Remi TV, especially if you need a faith-affirming story with Nigerian flavour.

Stream it directly on the channel if you haven’t already; early buzz suggests it’s connecting exactly as Kunle Remi prayed it would.

Verdict:

6/10

Altar Call is showing on Kunle Remi TV on YouTube.