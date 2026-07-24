The Lagos State Government has sealed more than 20 properties in Ikeja Local Government Area over alleged violations of physical planning laws.

The enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) as part of the government’s efforts to curb illegal developments and enforce compliance with planning regulations.

The affected properties included landed properties, uncompleted buildings and structures with unauthorised extensions, according to a statement shared by the state government on Facebook on Friday.

The exercise was led by Olayinka Wasiu, permanent secretary, Office of Physical Planning, alongside Kehinde Osinaike, general manager of LASPPPA, and other directors of the authority.

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The action is part of the state government’s wider efforts to regulate physical development and protect spaces reserved for public infrastructure across Lagos.

The government recently began a statewide documentation exercise for occupants of setbacks, roadsides, common areas and other informal public spaces under the Setbacks, Common Areas and Roadsides Administration and Monitoring Project (SCRAMP).

The exercise is aimed at identifying and documenting informal public spaces and addressing their indiscriminate occupation, illegal conversion and unregulated use, which the government says undermine approved physical development plans and the urban environment.

Speaking during Friday’s enforcement exercise, Mr Wasiu stated that the action was aimed at preventing building collapses, promoting orderly physical development and ensuring compliance with the Lagos State Physical Planning Law.

He said the government remained committed to protecting lives and property by enforcing planning regulations designed to promote a safe, resilient and sustainable built environment.

According to him, contravention notices had been served on the affected property owners, outlining the steps required to regularise their developments before the enforcement action was carried out.

He urged property owners and developers to obtain the necessary planning permits and approvals before commencing construction or carrying out structural alterations.

Mr Wasiu said the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, through LASPPPA, would continue to intensify monitoring and enforcement activities across the state to curb illegal developments.

He assured law-abiding residents that the authority would continue to enforce planning regulations to promote an orderly, aesthetically pleasing and legally compliant physical environment in Lagos.