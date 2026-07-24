The planned meeting between officials of the Federal Ministry of Health and workers of the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH) to resolve the industrial disputes at the hospital failed to hold on Friday following the absence of labour unions.

The peace meeting which was at the behest of the ministry was a response to the threat by the unions to down tools due to the failure of the ministry to adhere to the transition agreeement signed during the federal government’s takeover of the hospital from Ondo State.

Senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Health led by the Deputy Director and Residence Labour Desk Officer, Igbinosun Festus, had prepared for an interface with workers and union executives before the meeting was suddenly put off.

It was billed to address the issues raised by workers of the newly transformed teaching hospital which had suffered serial industrial actions.

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When the government team arrived for the parley, it met a letter from the labour unions dated 23July 23, announcing their inability to attending, citing “unavoidable engagements” as the reason for their non-attendance.

The letter, signed by the Ondo State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Clement Fatuase, was addressed to the leader of the intervention team and copied to the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The labour leaders requested that the meeting be rescheduled to any date convenient for the minister’s representatives, to allow the union leadership to fully participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of FUTATH, Olusegun Ojo, commended the federal government’s dedication to resolving the disputes and restoring industrial harmony at the institution.

Mr Ojo disclosed that the crisis stemmed from the implementation of approved federal teaching hospital structures and administrative reforms following the transition from the former UNIMED Teaching Hospital into a federal institution.

He noted that while these reforms were essential for the hospital’s development, they had triggered disagreements with some labour union leaders.

“Management has been implementing the approved Federal Teaching Hospital structure and administrative reforms as directed by the Federal Ministry of Health,” he noted.

“While these reforms are essential to the development of the hospital, they have unfortunately generated disagreements between some labour union leaders and us.”

He assured stakeholders that management had consistently engaged the union leadership through dialogue and meetings, but lamented that the hospital had witnessed repeated industrial actions and disruptions to clinical services before established dispute resolution mechanisms were fully exhausted.

Mr Ojo emphasised that FUTATH is still in its formative stages as a federal institution and that the government would continue to invest substantial resources in its development, including the payment of staff salaries.

He appealed for sustained industrial peace, stressing that it is essential for achieving the hospital’s mandate of healthcare delivery, teaching, and research.

“Our collective responsibility is to protect the interests of patients, staff, and the federal government by creating an environment that promotes uninterrupted healthcare services and institutional growth,” the CMD said.

“We therefore appeal for a peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues and a renewed commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and the continued development of the FUTA Teaching Hospital, Akure.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Ondo State had issued a seven-day strike ultimatum to the hospital management over alleged breach of the transition agreement and violations of workers’ rights.

In a letter jointly signed by Ondo State NLC Chairman, Ademola Olapade, and TUC Chairman, Clement Fatuase, and addressed to the Chief Medical Director, labour accused management of violating the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, governing the transition of the former State Specialist Hospital to FUTATH.

The unions said the ultimatum followed resolutions reached at a strategic meeting of organised labour and health sector unions in FUTATH on 16 July, warning that the alleged actions threaten industrial peace.