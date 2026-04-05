The Plateau State Police Command has launched a manhunt for gunmen who killed three persons and injured another in Chwel Nyango Community, Jos South Local Government Area.

The police said the attack occurred at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday when the victims were ambushed while returning from a mining site.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Alfred Alabo, said the command received a distress call and immediately deployed officers to the scene.

“Unidentified armed assailants ambushed and opened fire on a group of individuals who were returning from work at a mining site, resulting in the death of three persons, while one other sustained injuries,” Mr Alabo said.

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He said a patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer of ‘B’ Division, Bukuru, was dispatched to the area, adding that the injured victim was evacuated to a hospital and is receiving treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bassey Ewah, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and described the attack as “senseless.”

New restrictions imposed

Following the incident, the police announced fresh security measures across the state.

Mr Alabo said the commissioner had directed the immediate enforcement of a statewide ban on night grazing and night mining activities.

He also reiterated that the ban on commercial motorcycles in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis remains in force.

According to him, the measures are aimed at preventing further attacks and strengthening public safety.

In addition, the police placed a temporary ban on the operation of commercial tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, on Sunday, 5 April, citing security concerns during the Easter period.

Residents were advised to limit night-time movement and to report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Renewed security concerns

The latest directive follows a series of violent incidents in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the killing of residents in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, on Palm Sunday, which triggered heightened tension, reprisals, and increased deployment of security forces.

Subsequent attacks and unrest in parts of Jos and surrounding communities have continued to raise concerns about safety in the state.

President Bola Tinubu, during a recent visit to Plateau, assured residents that security agencies would bring perpetrators to justice and prevent further attacks.

However, despite these assurances and ongoing operations by security forces, fresh incidents such as the Chwel Nyango attack highlight the fragile security situation.

The police said they have intensified deployment in affected areas and are working to apprehend those responsible.

“The command remains committed to maintaining peace, law and order across the state,” Mr Alabo said, adding that efforts are ongoing to ensure that the perpetrators “face the full weight of the law.”