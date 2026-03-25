Peaceland University, Enugu, has honoured its software engineering student, Godspower Ojini, for winning the N2.7 million prize at the recently concluded Enugu State Tech Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the festival, held from 24 to 27 February, brought together youth innovators across the state.

Mr Ojini, an 18-year-old 300-level student, and his team clinched the top position after developing an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform designed to automate tasks for individuals and businesses.

The project stood out among several entries.

Speaking during a celebration held on Wednesday in Enugu, the Vice-Chancellor of Peaceland University, Leonard Ilechukwu, expressed pride in the students’ achievement, describing it as a “validation” of the institution’s standards.

“We feel very proud, but more importantly, it speaks to our work, our commitment, and our excellence in service.

“This did not come from nowhere; it reflects the quality of training and dedication we invest in our students,” he said.

Mr Ilechukwu said that while the university celebrated the student’s accomplishment, it also acknowledged its role in shaping his success.

“While we praise the student for what he has achieved, we also acknowledge that we contributed to his success. His coming first is also our coming first; the victory belongs to both the student and the university,” he added.

He further described the achievement as both an encouragement and a challenge for the institution, urging other students to emulate Mr Ojini’s dedication, discipline, and commitment.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Felix Ugwuozor, said the victory did not come as a surprise, noting that the student had previously won the same award.

“I am very impressed, but not surprised. This is the second time our student has won this award. He is focused, hardworking, and knows where he is going.

“His success reflects not just his effort, but also the quality of training we provide,” he said.

Mr Ugwuozor explained that the university prioritised practical learning and equipped students to compete globally, adding that the institution provided the necessary resources and conducive environment for innovation.

Student speaks on what inspired him

In his remarks, Mr Ojini attributed his success to dedication, mentorship, and continuous learning, noting that his AI-powered solution could efficiently handle a wide range of tasks.

“The dedication of our lecturers inspired me, and I always strive to give my best and not miss any opportunity that comes my way,” he said.

He added that beyond classroom learning, he invested time in personal development through books and online courses.

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Mr Ojini revealed that his team planned to scale the project into a globally accessible product.

“We want to build something that will be used not just in Nigeria but around the globe,” he said.

He also acknowledged the university’s support, noting that access to facilities and flexibility during the development process contributed significantly to his success.

Advising fellow students, he said, “Keep building, keep sharing your work, connect with others, and never give up.”