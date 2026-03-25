The All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-elected Ijeoma Arodiogbu as its South-east national vice chairman to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone for the next four years.

Mr Arodiogbu emerged alongside other zonal executives during the APC South-east Congress held at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu, on Wednesday.

The election was conducted through a consensus arrangement endorsed by party delegates from the five South-east states.

Other members of the new zonal executive included Innocent Itapi, zonal secretary; Ernest Ogbonna, legal secretary; Henry Onwughaluonye, publicity secretary; Chima Ogbonnaya, youth leader; Stanley Nwachukwu, leader of Persons with Disabilities; and Oby Aji, women leader.

Announcing the outcome, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the list of candidates was adopted following a motion by party leaders and members.

“When a motion is moved and adopted, it reflects the collective will of the leadership and members of our party to accept these names as consensus candidates representing the South-east,” he said.

In a remark, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described the development as a strong indication of the APC’s growing influence in the South-east.

“This is a testament to the fact that APC is firmly rooted in the South-east. The party has continued to grow stronger through the dedication of its leaders and members,” he said.

Mr Mbah commended the efforts of the zonal leadership, national working committee members, and the region’s governors for strengthening the party’s structure.

He also congratulated party officials who emerged from previous congresses at ward, local government and state levels, urging unity ahead of the national convention.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his reform initiatives, noting that they had placed Nigeria on the path of economic growth.

Speaking, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said the consensus arrangement was in line with the party’s constitution and demonstrated internal party cohesion.

“I congratulate members of our great party for the steady growth in membership across the South-east. Today’s exercise reflects our unity and commitment to progress,” Mr Uzodimma said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Arodiogbu expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence reposed in him and his team.

Notable party leaders, including Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, and former Governor of Anambra State Chris Ngige, attended the congress.

It was also attended by members of the national and state assemblies and party faithful from across the zone.

(NAN)