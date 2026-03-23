The Delta State Government on Sunday welcomed 16-year-old autistic cyclist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, during a brief stop in Asaba on his endurance journey.

Kanyeyachukwu, from Enugu State, arrived with his parents, members of the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Foundation, cycling officials, and a medical support team.

The visit formed part of his long-distance ride from Enugu through Anambra, with Lagos as the final destination.

At the Government House, the cyclist and his entourage were received by the First Lady of Delta State, Tobore Oborevwori.

Also present were senior officials, including Secretary to the Delta State Government, Kingsley Emu, Delta State House of Assembly member, Bridget Anyafulu, and Commissioner for Women Affairs, Pat Ajudua.

Mrs Oborevwori described the visit as “both inspiring and symbolic,” praising Kanyeyachukwu’s courage and determination.

She noted his endurance ride, “Ride with Kanye,” aims to raise awareness about autism.

“His achievements, including recognition in the Guinness World Record, highlight his talents in the arts and passion for cycling,” she said.

The governor’s wife emphasised that the visit aligned with her “You Matter Charity Foundation”, which promotes inclusion and recognises the value of every individual.

“This event celebrates excellence, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit, not merely a young person with special needs,” she added.

She said Kanyeyachukwu’s story “reflects a potential to inspire and positively influence society,” assuring him of continued support from her foundation.

Mrs Oborevwori commended his parents for their dedication and belief in his abilities, expressing optimism about future milestones, including a possible return to the Guinness World Records.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr Emu highlighted the significance of the You Matter Initiative, noting that it actively supports individuals excelling despite their challenges.

“His journey is a clear example of the impact of such support,” Mr Emu said, praising the teen’s parents amid Nigeria’s limited facilities for special needs children.

He reiterated the Delta State Government’s commitment to backing awareness campaigns and social advocacy initiatives, citing similar long-distance cycling efforts for cancer awareness.

Chuck Nduka-Eze, patron of the Autism Foundation, called Kanyeyachukwu’s story “deeply inspiring”.

“He created the world’s largest artistic painting thanks to family encouragement,” Mr Nduka-Eze said, stressing that neglect could have hindered his achievements.

He added that the teenager’s cycling challenge could make him one of the youngest to complete an Enugu-to-Lagos journey.

Kanyeyachukwu’s father thanked the state government and Mrs Oborevwori for the warm reception, describing the governor’s wife as compassionate and committed to vulnerable groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visit’s highlight was the presentation of a symbolic N10 million cheque in support of Kanyeyachukwu’s advocacy and ongoing journey.