Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold project, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, has reaffirmed its commitment to community development and sustainable empowerment through the successful implementation of its 2025 Segilola Women Initiative Programme (SWIP) and Scholarship Scheme.

The award ceremonies held on 17th October 2025, at the Iperindo Community New Town Hall in Osun State and drew an impressive turnout of over 645 attendees. It celebrated more than 90 beneficiaries, including 60 scholarship recipients and 30 women entrepreneurs, reflecting SROL’s enduring dedication to improving livelihoods, advancing education, and fostering inclusive, long-term growth within its host communities.

The event was attended by dignitaries and representatives from host communities, government agencies, and partner institutions, including Town Planner Omoniyi Temitope representing HRM Oba Isaiah Adedeji, the Tirimi of Iperindo; Chief Gbenga Oladunjoye, the Loyin of Iperindo; Chief Abiodun Abe, the Riisa of Iperindo; Comrade Paul Obasanya, Chairman of Imogbara Community; Chief Ademola Osobu, the Ejemu of Imogbara; as well as representatives from Odo-Ijesha.

Notable government dignitaries in attendance included Engr. Wasiu Adeboye, Osun State Federal Mines Officer, and Mrs Anita Kpade, MEC Officer. SROL’s management was represented by Mr James Olubanwo, Finance and Administrative Manager, and Mr Femi Ajayi Peter, Deputy Human Resources Manager, alongside a delegation from the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Since its inception in 2021, the Segilola Women Initiative Programme has empowered more than 100 women, helping them achieve financial independence and greater participation in local economies. This year, another 30 women from SROL’s host communities received machinery and equipment designed to strengthen their micro-enterprises, including freezers, sewing and stoning machines, digesters, multi-purpose grinders, and gas burners with cooler sets. Each Initiative reflected SROL’s belief that empowering women is essential to building resilient communities and sustaining long-term development.

The Scholarship Scheme similarly demonstrates the company’s commitment to nurturing its host communities, recognising 60 exceptional students from Odo-Ijesha and Imogbara: 35 from secondary schools and 25 from tertiary institutions for their outstanding academic performance. Beyond financial support, the best-performing students at both levels received laptops, bags, and plaques to enhance their digital learning experience and inspire continued academic excellence.

As part of its broader commitment to youth empowerment, SROL also supported the Odo-Ijesha community under the 2024 Youth Empowerment Programme Transport Scheme, donating three minibuses to selected community members; Lawrence Omole, Tunde Awe, and Olanrewaju Abiodun, to enhance mobility and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Madhurii Sarkar-Amoda, Community Development and Stakeholder Manager at SROL, said, “At Segilola Resources, we believe that genuine and lasting impact begins with people, by empowering them through education, enterprise, and opportunity. Our initiatives; the Scholarship Scheme, the Segilola Women Initiative Programme, and the Youth Empowerment Programme, reflect our holistic approach to community development and social investment.

“These programmes are designed not only to provide immediate support but also to build the foundation for long-term growth and self-reliance within our host communities. By nurturing education, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating opportunities for young people and women alike, we are investing in the human potential that drives sustainable progress.

“We remain deeply committed to ensuring that our operations contribute positively to the social and economic advancement of the communities around us, fostering inclusion, dignity, and shared prosperity for generations to come.” she said.

Through the SWIP, Scholarship Scheme, and Youth Empowerment Programme, Segilola Resources Operating Limited continues to strengthen its reputation as a responsible mining company that places people and progress at the heart of its operations. By prioritising education, and empowerment, SROL remains steadfast in its vision to create lasting value within its host communities while championing sustainable, responsible mining practices across Nigeria