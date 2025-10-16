The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it requested N1.5 billion as the production cost of the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement by its Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, INEC said the cost charged is in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

It explained that the voter register requested contains over six million pages.

The commission added that printing the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country, covering 176,848 polling units, will require 4,946 pages.

“The total number of pages to be printed for both requests is therefore 6,023607, at a unit cost of 250 Naira per page, resulting in the total sum of 1,505,901,750 Naira,” the statement said.

A law firm, V.C. Ottaokpukpu & Associates, had on 8 October written to the commission, requesting the CTCs of the National Register of Voters for all 36 states and the FCT, as well as the existing polling units in the electoral wards across the country.

In its response that has now gone viral on social media, INEC requested a N1.5 billion cost of printing the materials.

This cost has generated knocks and criticism for the commissions, as citizens accused INEC of using it as a guise to deny the requested information.

However, INEC explained that its request was in line with the provisions of Section 8(1) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

“Where access to information is to be given under this Act, the public institution may charge an amount representing the actual cost of document duplication and transcription,” the section reads.

“In accordance with INEC Guidelines for the Processing and Issuance of Certified True Copies (CTC) of Documents, which draws authority from Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, the applicable charge is 250 Naira per page,” INEC said in a statement.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public that this figure reflects only the actual costs of document duplication and transcription and does not include any other charges. INEC remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of public resources.”