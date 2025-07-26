The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Anambra chapter, has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the 18 November governorship election in the state.

The council, which comprises 19 men and four women drawn from various parties involved in the coalition, was inaugurated at the ADC secretariat in Awka on Friday.

John Nwosu, the ADC governorship candidate, who performed the inauguration, said the party would kick off its campaign on 9 August.

Mr Nwosu said the members of the council, headed by Ike Iwenofu, was made up of people of proven character.

He urged them to prioritise teamwork, with a view to achieving victory in the election.

He said, “It is important that we avoid gossip, trust ourselves and sort out our differences amicably and in the right quarters.

“We have no time left, and our work is at the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Nwosu, a technology expert, also called on the council to be abreast of the ADC manifesto, anchored on seven pillars of security, health, education, economy, environment, market and social welfare.

READ ALSO: ADC criticises Tinubu over delay in ambassadorial appointments

He said that lessons from a recent tour of the local government areas showed that the high cost of housing, insecurity and burden of multiple and high taxation were the major challenges facing the people.

He promised to address the challenges if elected.

Speaking on behalf of the council members, Mr Iwenofu said it was a privilege to serve the party at that level and pledged that they would work with loyalty, commitment and diligence.

He appealed to the members to dwell on issues in their campaign, saying that technology would be deployed for effective campaigns.

(NAN)