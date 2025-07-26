When it comes to women’s football in Africa, Nigeria’s Super Falcons are in a league of their own.

With nine Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles already in their cabinet and a tenth final appearance against Morocco on the horizon, their legacy is unparalleled.

Over the decades, the Super Falcons have treated fans to memorable moments, nerve-wracking finishes, and displays of absolute dominance.

As the team gears up for another shot at continental glory, PREMIUM TIMES takes a look back at five of Nigeria’s most unforgettable WAFCON finals:

1. 1998 – Nigeria 2-0 Ghana (Ijebu Ode, Nigeria)

Nigeria’s home triumph in 1998 solidified their growing dominance in African women’s football. In a packed Gateway Stadium (Now Otunba Dipo Dina) Ijebu Ode , the Falcons faced perennial rivals Ghana in a fiercely contested final. Goals from Nkiru Okosieme and Stella Mbachu sealed a 2-0 win, handing Nigeria what was their title in the WAFCON era.

It was quite delightful for the home fans as it marked a moment of pride and confirmation of the team’s regional superiority.

2. 2000 – Nigeria 2-0 South Africa (South Africa)

Winning a title on foreign soil always carries extra weight, and Nigeria’s 2000 final victory in South Africa was no exception. Against a determined Banyana Banyana side and in front of a partisan home crowd in Johannesburg, the Falcons kept their cool. Stella Mbachu and Olaitan Yusuf delivered the goals that gave Nigeria what was their second official title and silenced the stadium. The victory was a bold statement that the Falcons could win anywhere.

3. 2004 – Nigeria 5-0 Cameroon (South Africa)

One of the Falcons’ most powerful finals came in 2004 when they crushed Cameroon 5-0 in South Africa.

It was a one-sided game where Nigeria showed total dominance from start to finish.

Perpetua Nwokocha delivered a performance no other has come close to; scoring four goals in a final.

Vera Okolo sealed the emphatic win which handed the Super Falcons their then fourth continental title

The performance left no doubt about who ruled African women’s football

4. 2010 – Nigeria 4-2 Equatorial Guinea (South Africa)

The 2010 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final in South Africa was one of the most thrilling in Super Falcons history.

Nigeria defeated then defending champions Equatorial Guinea 4-2 in a fast-paced and dramatic match played at the Sinaba Stadium in Daveyton.

It was a special moment for the Super Falcons, not just because they reclaimed the title, but because it was the first time they ever conceded goals in a WAFCON final. Before then, Nigeria had always kept clean sheets in their previous championship wins.

Goals from Perpetua Nkwocha, Desire Oparanozie, and two own goals did the job for the Nigerian Ladies.

5. 2018 – Nigeria 0-0 South Africa (4-3 on penalties, Accra, Ghana)

Perhaps the most dramatic of all was the 2018 final in Ghana, a clash that pushed Nigeria to its emotional and physical limits. After 120 goalless minutes against South Africa, the final was decided by a tense penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi emerged as the hero, making the decisive save that crowned Nigeria champions for the ninth time. The win not only avenged an earlier group stage loss to South Africa but also proved the Falcons’ nerves of steel under pressure.

A legacy of excellence

While all nine titles are special in their own right, these five finals represent more than just victories—they highlight Nigeria’s unmatched dominance and resilience, even in the most challenging conditions.

Whether it was dethroning defending champions or silencing host nations in packed stadiums, the Super Falcons have remained flawless in every WAFCON final they’ve played.

With another final on the horizon, fans are hopeful that the 2024 edition will soon take its place among these legendary moments in Nigeria’s rich football history.