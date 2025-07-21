The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to appoint ambassadors more than a year after recalling Nigeria’s 109 envoys from across the world.

In a statement on Sunday, the party described the prolonged delay as a “diplomatic embarrassment” that has significantly weakened Nigeria’s global standing and left its citizens abroad vulnerable.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that in September 2023, President Tinubu recalled all ambassadors, including 41 non-career and 42 career diplomats, without providing any specific reason.

Since then, no replacements have been announced, effectively leaving Nigeria without formal high-level representation in several countries.

Consuls-general and chargés d’affaires have been handling diplomatic functions, despite lacking the full authority and access of ambassadors, especially when it comes to high-level negotiations, political representation, and formal diplomatic ceremonies.

According to the ADC, this vacuum has had “serious and growing consequences,” including worsening visa and consular disputes with countries such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

“Junior diplomats or chargés d’affaires cannot take the place of ambassadors,” the opposition party said. “They are limited in access and recognition, and their presence cannot command the respect or engagement required to protect Nigeria’s interests.”

The ADC also warned that if the Tinubu administration continues to stall on appointments, some host countries might reciprocate by downgrading their diplomatic presence in Nigeria to the level of chargé d’affaires.

The statement also decried the current state of Nigeria’s foreign missions, describing them as “a sorry symbol of a country that no longer takes itself seriously.”

“While countries across the world are busy forming alliances, negotiating trade deals, and securing investment agreements for their nations, Nigeria is not even in the room. The rest of Africa asserts its presence in Washington, Beijing, and Moscow, but Nigeria remains stuck in neutral,” the party said.

“The public reaction of the Tinubu administration to the reported United States government’s request to Nigeria to receive Venezuelan deportees is a major indication of the administration’s diplomatic incompetence, which could have been avoided if we had an ambassador in Washington,” the statement read.

President Tinubu has not spoken on reasons for delaying the appointment of ambassadors. However, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar said the president has been occupied with economic reforms and other state matters, causing a delay in the appointments.

Mr Tuggar, however, confirmed that his ministry forwarded ambassadorial nominations to the president a year ago.

