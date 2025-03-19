The Police Command in Ebonyi State has announced the disappearance of a 35-year-old woman, Zainab Obini, on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, in Abakaliki.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said Mrs Obini, of 10 Iroko Street, Ezi Egwu Enohia Itim, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was reported missing by her husband, Obini Chikwe.

According to the spokesperson, Mrs Obini left her husband’s residence on 3 March and has not returned since.

“The missing woman is 1.75 feet tall, fair-skinned, with no tribal marks. She speaks English, Igbo, and Arabic fluently.”

Mr Ukandu explained that “Mrs Obini left after a disagreement with her husband and has not returned. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.”

The Command urged anyone with useful information to call the police or report at the nearest police station, Mr Ukandu added.

(NAN)

