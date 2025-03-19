NAPEP Registration | Are you applying for the NAPEP Recruitment? Here is a complete guide on how to apply for the NAPEP Registration Form.
This article will inform you on how to apply for the NAPEP Recruitment, and the application portal. So in this article, we will be looking at the following; NAPEP registration portal.
The NAPEP Recruitment is expected to provide for unemployed Nigerians. Currently, NAPEP has trained 130,000 youths and engaged 216,000 people for formerly unemployed Nigerians.
The last NAPEP registration portal is now open to eligible Nigerians.
|
NAPEP Registration Requirements
To be eligible for the registration, you must meet all the requirements. Here are the Top NAPEP requirements that you need for the Registration.
These requirements are for all categories and also for both graduates and non-graduates.
- Your NIN
- You can be either employed or non-employed to be eligible.
- A valid contact email address or a working phone number
- Do application online
- Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 65, Above or below this will be rejected.
Things you need during the registration.
- Active phone numbers
- Active Email Address
- National Identification Number NIN to prove that you are a Nigerian.
- Date of birth
NAPEP VOCATIONAL SKILLS.
The NAPEP program will recruit beneficiaries into the following vocational skill industries;
l Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters
l Event management
l Photography
l Electrical
l Makeup Artistry
l Graphic designing
l Hairdressing
l Craftsperson
l ICT
NAPEP Registration Application Guide
Here are the steps to follow in order to have a successful application.
Please note the application shall be done via the NAPEP Application portal which is https://napep-gov.ng
- Visit the NAPEP Application portal at https://napep-gov.ng/signup
- Fill in your registered email.
- Fill in a desirable password you can remember then click on signup.
- Go to your email address’s inbox, spam or junk to confirm your email address.
- Login to your account to fill your names, personal and contact information.
- Submit your National Identification Number NIN for validation with NIMC
- Fill in your Educational qualification and background (The least entry requirements is O’Level)
- Final step is to submit your application by selecting the submit button
Frequently Asked Questions on NAPEP Recruitment
There are some questions that you will need to get answered in case you are currently confused about the NAPEP Registration.
Question: Do I need to be a graduate to apply for NAPEP registration
Answer: No! NAPEP is for all Nigerians irrespective of their educational qualification.
Question: What is the NAPEP registration portal?
Answer: The Registration portal for NAPEP is https://napep-gov.ng.
Question: Will I be paid if selected and as a beneficiary of NAPEP?
Answer: YES! All selected beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend of ₦100,000 paid by National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) subject to achieving planned results for each month.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999