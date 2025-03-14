The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission says it has lifted restrictions on licences for operators to renew their gaming licences.

The commission’s Executive Secretary, Arinze Arum, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu.

Nwanneka Udeh, the commission’s spokesperson, issued the statement.

Mr Arum said the decision was part of key reforms aimed at strengthening the gaming industry, promoting responsible gaming practices, and taking necessary steps to modernise it in the state.

He added that the commission has also launched a new technology-driven platform that ensures faster and more convenient renewal and other services.

“With the lifting of restrictions on licence renewals, gaming operators can now seamlessly update their licences through the newly introduced Enugu State Gaming Regulatory Platform.

“This digital solution ensures faster approvals, enhanced compliance monitoring, and a secure licensing process.

“As part of the Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission’s broader regulatory reforms, the commission is implementing a series of initiatives, including the creation of gaming offices across all the 17 local government areas,” Mr Arum said.

The executive secretary said the commission had engaged gaming inspectors to enhance compliance monitoring and introduced official Gaming Approval Signage for licensed operators.

“We also engaged in strict enforcement of permanent structures for gaming outlets to phase out makeshift stands,” he added.

He revealed that the commission announced the anticipated Rangers FC Dream Big Raffle and Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission’s Good Cause Projects that would commence in months to come.

Mr Arum explained that the Enugu State Gaming Regulatory Platform, developed in collaboration with Goflux Services Limited, would streamline licensing, automate compliance oversight, and enhance revenue collection through digital payment channels.

“This is a game-changer for the industry, as we are committed to leveraging technology to improve regulatory efficiency, increase revenue, and ensure fairness in gaming operations.

“Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission, therefore, urged all gaming operators to take advantage of the seamless online licence renewal process and adhere strictly to the new regulatory guidelines,” Mr Arum said.

(NAN)

