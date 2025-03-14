Nigerian films ‘The Man Died’, ‘Mai Martaba’, and ‘The Weekend’ took centre stage in a night of cinematic brilliance at the 2025 edition of ‘Nollywood in Hollywood.’

Founded in 2018 by Nigerian-American filmmaker Ose Oyamendan, ‘Nollywood in Hollywood’—continues to spotlight Nigeria’s burgeoning film industry on the global stage.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the organisers revealed that the festival, which was held from 28 February to 1 March, took place at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Norris Cinema Theatre at the University of Southern California (USC).

Celebrating Nollywood’s expanding international influence, the festival brought together filmmakers, industry stakeholders, and global audiences for insightful discussions and networking opportunities with Nigerian creatives.

The Man Died

Festivities started with a red carpet opening-night screening of ‘The Man Died’ at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre, where attendees experienced the finest Nigerian storytelling.

Directed by Awam Amkpa, ‘The Man Died’ is a biopic based on Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka’s harrowing prison memoir, chronicling his unjust incarceration under a ruthless military regime determined to silence his voice.

Following the screening, a Q&A session, moderated by USC professor and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ actor Bayo Akinfemi, provided more profound insights into the film.

Actor Abraham Amkpa represented the film during the discussion, engaging the audience with thoughtful responses to their questions.

Mai Martaba, The Weekend

At USC’s Norris Cinema Theatre, attendees enjoyed an unforgettable evening with the ‘Mai Martaba’ screening, directed by Prince Daniel.

The historical epic, Nigeria’s official entry for the 2025 Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars, is set in an ancient African kingdom.

It explores themes of love, greed, and power while showcasing a rich cultural heritage.

Following the screening, the film received critical acclaim from the audience, which led to an insightful Q&A session with the filmmaker moderated by Alessandro Ago, USC’s Executive Director of Film Programming.

The Weekend

Additionally, ‘The Weekend’, a gripping thriller about Nikiya—an orphan searching for family connections—wrapped up the Day Two screenings.

The story follows her as she urges her fiancé, Luke, to reconcile with his estranged family, only for buried secrets to unravel, exposing disturbing truths and shocking twists. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

A Q&A session with the film’s lead actress, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, followed, moderated by filmmaker Akin Omotosho (Rise, The Ghost and the House of Truth).

Nollywood in Hollywood

Nollywood in Hollywood Programme Manager Unoma Ononye said that since its inception, the festival has remained committed to its mission of cultural diplomacy.

Ms Ononye stated that the festival has showcased the richness and vibrancy of Nigerian storytelling to a global audience.

Ms Ononye further stated that in partnership with American Cinematheque and the USC School of Cinematic Arts, the 2025 edition celebrated Nollywood’s artistic excellence and growing international influence.

The Programme Manager described the 2025 festival as one of the most outstanding showcases.

“The energy, the enthusiasm, and the reception from Hollywood and beyond reaffirm the growing importance of Nollywood on the global stage”, Ms Ononye said.

According to her, ‘Nollywood in Hollywood’ has served as a vital bridge for Nigerian filmmakers, enabling them to connect with top Hollywood agencies, management firms, casting agents, networks, and studios.

She also emphasised that previous festival editions had showcased works from some of Nigeria’s most celebrated filmmakers, and the 2025 edition was no exception.

Ms Ononye further stated that the 2025 edition had reinforced Nollywood’s presence in Hollywood, fostering meaningful collaborations and expanding opportunities for Nigerian cinema on the global stage.

“As the curtains close on this year’s event, the impact of Nollywood in Hollywood continues to resonate, paving the way for future collaborations and a deeper appreciation of Nigerian storytelling worldwide.”

