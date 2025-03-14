Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has accused the state government of using the police as Governor Uba Sani’s ‘kidnapping gang’ to arrest Ja’afar Sani, a commissioner in El-Rufai’s government.

A close associate of Mr Sani, Mansir Garki, told PREMIUM TIMES that security operatives arrested the former official on Thursday afternoon and immediately took him to court to obtain an order for his remand in a correctional facility.

Mr Sani was the Commissioner for Local Government, Education and Environment in Mr El-Rufai’s government.

Another of his former commissioners, Bashir Saidu, spent 50 days in detention after the state government accused him of embezzling state funds..

Mr Sani defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) recently with Mr El-Rufai.

The former governor defected to the SDP last week, a move widely seen as a result of his disagreements with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani.

On Thursday, in a post on his verified Facebook page, Mr El-Rufai accused the government of setting up the arrest.

“Our colleague and versatile former commissioner during the El-Rufai Administration – Mallam Jafaru Sani has been abducted in Kaduna by Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang claiming to be the police, this afternoon!

“Ja’afaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice

“On inquiry, we have learned that Jafaru is being charged with money laundering – a federal offence that neither the State Judiciary nor even the Police have jurisdiction to adjudicate or investigate.

“Jafaru’s real crime is his resignation from the APC, and joining the SDP – and having been proposed by he as the replacement ministerial nominee representing Kaduna State in August 2023.

“The tactics are similar to those used against another colleague of ours – Bashir Saidu, when he was abducted on the 31st of December, 2024, and kept in captivity for 50 days before he was released on bail!

“The ignominious role of some henpecked and compromised magistrates and high court judges in the Kaduna State judiciary remains a source of great concern to us.

“We are watching and waiting as no condition is permanent, and there will be accountability for all decisions and actions one day, soon.

“Allah Ya Isa! Allah ya Tsine ma su.” meaning, ” God will push them”

