The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia Sector Command, has confirmed the death of four people, with 14 others injured in a crash on the Umuahia-Enugu Expressway.

The Abia State Sector Commander, Ngozi Ezeoma, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Mrs Ezeoma said the incident occurred at the Ohiya Mechanic area of the expressway on Friday at 2:01 p.m.

The FRSC official said preliminary investigations suggested that the crash was caused by a burst tyre and overspeeding, as the vehicle somersaulted multiple times.

According to her, FRSC Crash Investigation experts will further examine the incident to identify other potential contributing factors.

The crash involved a white Toyota Hiace Commercial Bus belonging to Ebonyi Transport Corporation.

It involved 11 male adults and seven female adults. One female adult died at the scene, and 17 others were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Two male adults and one female adult later died in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to four — 2 male adults and 2 female adults.

The sector commander expressed sympathy for the injured and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring road safety and urged road users to continue complying with safety rules and regulations.

(NAN)

