The remains of the three siblings killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Nnewichi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State and found in a freezer were on Saturday interred amidst wailing by family and community members.
The siblings were interred in their family compound in Uga in Aguata local go,vernment area of Anambra State, leaving the community in an unusually quiet and mournful mood.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three siblings of the Ejezie’ family – Chikaima, 9, Chimziterem, 8, and Chimdirim, the only son, 5, were reportedly killed on February 1 and their bodies stuffed in a deep freezer.
READ ALSO: Ganduje receives defectors to APC, mocks PDP over coming Anambra governorship poll
In a homily during a requirm mass in honour of the trio at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra, Ebere Okpalaeke, recalled the biblical story of Cain and Abel.
|
Mr Okpalaeke said that killing had been there since the creation of man, adding that the young siblings, who were murdered in their early age, had become martyrs.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999