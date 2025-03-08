Ikorodu City’s remarkable debut season in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continued on Saturday as they secured a crucial away win against relegation-threatened Lobi Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Oga Boys battled fiercely in a tightly contested encounter, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock for most of the match.

However, the breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute when Shola Adelani capitalised on a brilliant assist from Leonard, finishing at the back post to hand Ikorodu City a valuable 1-0 victory.

The win propelled Ikorodu City to third place on the NPFL table with 44 points, just two behind second-placed Rivers United and ten adrift of league leaders Remo Stars.

Matchday 28 in full swing

The 28th matchday of the season is delivering intense action and significant results across the NPFL.

On Friday, 7 March, Katsina United set the tone for the weekend by securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars.

The other games decided on Saturday saw Rivers United edge past Niger Tornadoes with a narrow 1-0 win, strengthening their grip on second place.

Meanwhile, Bendel Insurance pulled off an impressive 2-1 victory over table-toppers Remo Stars, keeping the title race wide open.

The excitement continues on Sunday, 9 March with a series of highly anticipated clashes.

Plateau United will take on Abia Warriors, while Kwara United faces Kano Pillars.

Other fixtures include Nasarawa United vs. Sunshine Stars, Enyimba vs. El-Kanemi Warriors, and Rangers International vs. Akwa United.

The matchday will conclude with Heartland FC hosting Bayelsa United in Owerri.

With the race for the NPFL title heating up and the battle for survival intensifying, the coming weeks promise more drama and excitement in Nigeria’s top-flight football league.

