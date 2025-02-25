The Abia State Government has vowed to prosecute individuals or groups found guilty of violating the Cyber Security Act and Data Protection Act.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said the government would not tolerate the spread of falsehood, under the guise of opposition, aimed at misleading the public.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and encouraged citizens to verify information before dissemination.

Mr Kanu said that deliberate acts of misinformation would be met with the full force of the law.

He said: “This is to inform those who peddle falsehood all in the name of opposition that the time has come for them to desist from such unwholesome acts or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“Such people need to be reminded of the Cyber Laws in our legal system; the Cyber Security Act and the Data Protection Acts are all part of our legal system.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“While this government has nothing to hide, we believe that the purveyors of falsehood are infringing on the rights of others.

“The people that engage in acts of misinformation should understand that it has the capacity to cause mischief and chaos among the public.

“It is important for such people to note that this state government reserves the right to prosecute them if they run afoul of the law.”

Oil and solid minerals

On Petroleum and Solid Mineral, Mr Kanu said the government had significantly enhanced the state’s economic development, particularly in the oil and solid minerals sector.

He said that in line with the existing agreement between the government and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) known as ABTAN Energy Limited had been initiated.

Mr Kanu said that by incorporating the SPV, the government and PETAN have created a structured platform to maximise the state’s oil potential, especially with the state’s 100 capped oil wells.

ALSO READ: Abia workers praise Otti on new minimum wage

He also said that the government had commenced a statewide field study on solid minerals to identify the commercial viability and quantity of solid minerals in the state.

Mr Kanu said this would drive targeted industrial development, attract investors, and create job opportunities.

Health

On health, he said that under the government’s Project Ekwueme, which aims to rehabilitate Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs), about 55 per cent completion had been achieved.

Mr Kanu said that the World Bank Impact PHC recognition initiative had commenced across 67 PHCs in the state.

He said these facilities were separate from Project Ekwueme, which aimed to establish 200 PHCs, ensuring that each of Abia’s 184 wards would have one.

Mr Kanu said the government had approved the upgrade of Umunneato General Hospital to a specialist hospital.

He said that with this upgrade, the state would have a specialist hospital in each of its three senatorial districts.

“They are the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Abia South, Abia Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, with an annexe at Amachara in Abia Central and Abia Specialist Hospital, Umunneato in Abia North.

“This underscores the high premium this administration places on the health sector.

“The goal is to bring healthcare closer to the people and ensure that no one is left behind,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

