The police command in Ebonyi State says it has initiated disciplinary action against its personnel caught in a viral video brandishing rifle while operating a commercial tricycle business in the state.
Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Monday that the officer, identified as Obeji Ikechukwu, an inspector, is undergoing investigation.
According to Mr Ukandu, the officer’s action violates the ethics and Standard Operating Procedures of the police.
“The Command is aware of a video circulating on social media involving a police officer driving a tricycle in an altercation with his passengers, during which he allegedly brandished his rifle.
“We strongly condemn the officer’s actions as they violate the ethics and Standard Operating Procedures of the Nigeria Police Force.
“The officer involved has been identified, and an investigation is underway. Disciplinary actions have already been initiated against him,” Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said.
He reiterated the assurances of the state Commissioner of Police, Anthonia Uche-Anya, to the residents that the command has zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct from its officers.
According to him, erring officers will be held accountable for their actions.
