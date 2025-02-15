The Abia State Government and Organized Labour have signed a new agreement finalising the corrected implementation of the new National Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustments.

It would be recalled that the Abia State Government was one of the very few states that began implementing the New National Minimum Wage in October 2024.

Unfortunately, some discrepancies were noticed, which negatively affected civil servants between levels 8 and 17 as their increments were not fully reflected in the consequential adjustments.

The leadership of the Organised Labour subsequently brought the development to the attention of Governor Otti, who quickly set up a committee to meet with Labour and resolve the grey areas.

According to a statement from the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma, after weeks of discussions and computation, they reached an amicable resolution and subsequently signed a fresh agreement at the Government House, Umuahia, on Friday, 14 February.

Caleb Ajagba, the chief of staff to Governor Otti, represented the governor and led the government representatives in signing the agreement.

After the signing of the agreement, Governor Otti reminded the workers the need to enhance their commitment to work and accept the responsibility of living up to expectations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ajagba thanked the labour leaders for their dedication throughout the negotiation process and their zeal to move Abia forward.

“I want to thank you for showing great commitment to the new Abia.

“From the beginning of this negotiation to today’s signing (of agreement), we have remained focused on our vision for a better Abia. We believe that every Abia worker will now see that to whom much is given, much is also expected.”

What organised labour said at the event

Responding, the elated chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Chapter, Okoro Ogbonnaya, appreciated Governor Otti, on behalf of other Labour officials present and the Abia workforce, for keeping his promise to the workers.

Mr Ogbonnaya said the governor has demonstrated sincerity and dedication to workers’ welfare.

He described the agreement as the final step in ensuring fair salary adjustments for all workers.

He recalled that an initial salary structure was implemented in October 2024, but it only benefited workers on levels 1 to 7, leaving those on levels 8 to 17 with discrepancies.

“Since 6 December 2024, when the governor met with over 115 labour leaders, he has shown a strong commitment to ensuring that Abia workers are well-placed.

“Today, I am happy to announce that the corrections have been made, and the new salary structure has been signed into agreement. The Head of Service will now issue a circular to ensure that all workers, from level 1 to 17, receive the right wages.

“Every civil servant in Abia will rejoice with this development. The presence of all key government officials and labour leaders today is proof that this was done in unity and fairness,” Mr Ogbonnaya stated.

The Head of Service, Benson Ojiekere; the Commissioner for Finance, Uwaoma Ukandu; the Accountant General of the State, Njum Onyemenam; the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu; the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ekeoma; the Senior Special Assistant on Labour Relations, Godson Anucha; and the TUC Chairperson, Ihechi Enogwe, among other officials of the organised labour, were present at the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

