Seventy-four-year-old woman burnt to death in Anambra

The week began on 26 January, with the police confirming the heart-rending story of a 74-year-old physically-challenged woman who was burnt to death in Anambra State.

The incident occurred in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Four men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the incident while one other suspect was still on the run, authorities had said.

Police said the female suspect confessed that she and her boyfriend, alongside three others, set the victim ablaze and that they had secured a casket to bury her before security operatives intervened.

This incident occurred less than a week after a Nigerian man allegedly burnt his wife to death in the same Abagana Community in Anambra State.

‘Graves’, ‘shrine’ uncovered in kidnappers’ camp disguised as hotel

Last Monday, authorities confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the Anambra State Government discovered a hotel used as a camp by kidnappers in Anambra State.

The hotel, Udoka Golden Point Hotel, was along Onitsha-Owerri Road in Oba Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Over 30 ‘graves’ and a ‘shrine’ were discovered inside the hotel.

A video clip on the X handle showed the hotel buildings being demolished using an excavator while government officials supervised the exercise.

The state government stressed that the hotel’s demolition was in compliance with the newly enacted Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

Man attacks wife, cuts off wrist

Last Tuesday, the police said a Nigerian man allegedly cut off his wife’s wrist in Enugu State.

The suspect, Sunday Echege, allegedly used a machete to cut off the left wrist of the victim, Chinonso Echege, in Ibagwa-Agu, a farm settlement in the Ibagwa-Ani Community in the Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives from the Okpuje Divisional Police Headquarters in the area later arrested the suspect.

The incident happened less than a week after another Nigerian allegedly burnt his wife to death in the Abagana Community in Anambra, another state in the South-east.

Five months later, police finally released the body of the truck driver killed in Abia

On Wednesday, we brought you a story of how police authorities in Abia State released the body of Chinedu Ukwu, who was killed during a shootout between two police teams in the state.

Mr Ukwu, a father of four, died on 14 August 2024 after being hit by a stray bullet during a reported shootout between two police teams in Aba, Abia State.

The release of the truck driver’s body came about five months after his death.

The development occurred about three days after the family petitioned the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, over the incident and the refusal of the police to release his corpse.

Building collapse in Anambra

It was a tragic day on Wednesday when a two-storey building collapsed in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The building, still under construction, was along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the state capital.

Some people were initially trapped in the rubble.

The police said they had rescued two workers. They added that the site engineer had been invited for questioning.

Court of Appeal affirms IPOB’s proscription as a terrorist group

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

The Nigerian government, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, proscribed the separatist group before a Federal High Court in Abuja formalised the proscription.

In its Thursday ruling, the Court of Appeal held that it found no reason to set aside the order the federal government secured against the separatist group.

The court ruling unsettled IPOB leaders and supporters.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the IPOB, has vowed to challenge the court judgement affirming IPOB’s proscription.

Gunmen abduct Abia Electoral Commission chairperson

The frequent attack in the South-east continued last Friday when gunmen abducted the Chairperson of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission, George Chima.

Mr Chima, a professor, was abducted on Friday from his residence in Okigwe in Imo State.

The chairperson was having a meeting with some lecturers from Abia State University, Uturu, in his residence when the hoodlums, numbering about four, attacked him.

He was said to have been released hours later.

PDP asks Labour Party governorship candidate to rejoin party

Last Friday, the PDP in Enugu State approached the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 election in the state, Chijioke Edeoga, asking him to return to the PDP.

Mr Edeoga left the PDP for the LP in 2022.

In his response, Mr Edeoga said he would consult with followers and supporters before taking a decision.

Observers are saying that the latest move by the PDP is intended to remove the chances of having a strong opponent against Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State in the 2027 general election.

