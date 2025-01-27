The Anambra State Government has demolished a hotel in Anambra State allegedly used as a camp by kidnappers in the state.

The demolished hotel, Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, was located along Onitsha-Owerri Road in Oba, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

“The hotel has well-partitioned graves of over 30 on the last floor with a shrine,” the state government said in a post on its X handle on Saturday.

A video clip uploaded on the X handle showed the hotel buildings being demolished, using an excavator, while officials of the government supervised the exercise.

The government officials were led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Onyekachi Ibezim.

One of the officials was heard in the background of the clip explaining that some arms and ammunition were recovered from the hotel.

The official said some fetish materials such as pots as well as the arms and ammunition had been handed over to the Rapid Response Squad of the police in Awkuzu Area of the state.

When contacted on Monday, the Commissioner of Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Mefor said the hotel was raided following a tip-off by a whistleblower.

He said the discovery of the graves and shrine indicated that the hotel was being used to commit crimes.

The commissioner also confirmed that some persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, but declined to mention names.

He said the hotel owner, who has been on the run, claimed that the graves were only partitions designed for his planned fish pods and snail business.

“But we have evidence to believe that those things are graves. We didn’t just assume,” Mr Mefor said, adding that dried human bones were seen in the graves.

“And further investigations proved that the place is a kidnappers’ den,” he said.

‘Not political witch hunting’

Mr Mefor stressed that the owner of the hotel is not a politician and that the demolition could not have been a case of political witch hunting.

He wondered why the graves and shrine were constructed on the last floor of the building if the facility was not being used to commit crimes.

“If he (hotel owner) is claiming innocent, what is the shrine in the place for?” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that the demolition of the hotel was in compliance with the newly enacted Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

“What the law set out to do is to look into the enablers of insecurity in Anambra State,” he said.

Background

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

To address growing attacks in Anambra State, Governor of the State, Charles Soludo, recently set up a new security outfit, Agunachemba.

Mr Soludo also launched a new security arrangement known as “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” involving a combined team of security operatives from various agencies.

