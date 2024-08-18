The police in Abia State, south-east Nigeria, say they are investigating a report that claimed some police operatives exchanged gunfire after mistaking themselves for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mistaken for IPOB members

There was confusion on Wednesday around Alaoji Area of Aba, the commercial hub of the state, when some police operatives reportedly opened fire on themselves.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the shootout occurred between police patrol teams from Police Area Command in Aba, and another police team from Umuahia, the state capital.

Residents claimed the operatives appeared to have mistaken themselves for IPOB members in the area.

It was learnt that the incident occurred because operatives from Umuahia operated in commercial buses, prompting their colleagues from Aba to mistake them for the separatist group.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that during the shootout, shop owners around Alaoji Motor Spare Parts Market and passersby scampered for safety to avoid stray bullets.

The market is located along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway in the state.

A truck driver was killed by a stray bullet during the encounter.

It was learnt that an altercation ensued after the operatives realised that they were all police officers.

Police speak

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, said police authorities are investigating the incident.

“From our preliminary investigation, there is no credible evidence to suggest that police officers mistook themselves for members of IPOB and fired at each other,” Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

“What we can confirm is that there was a shooting in that area, which resulted in the death of a civilian,” she stated.

The police spokesperson urged anyone with useful information regarding the incident to report to the police to aid their ongoing investigation.

IPOB, a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria, has been linked to some fatal attacks in the two regions.

