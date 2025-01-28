A 33-year-old man has allegedly cut off his wife’s wrist in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Sunday Echege, allegedly used a machete to cut off the left wrist of the victim, Chinonso Echege.

The incident occurred in Ibagwa-Agu, a farm settlement in the Ibagwa-Ani Community in the Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He did not mention when the incident happened.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was later arrested on Sunday by operatives from the Okpuje Divisional Police Headquarters in the area.

He said some residents of the community assisted the police operatives in the arrest of the suspect.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The police spokesperson said the machete used in the alleged crime was recovered from the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, who has confessed to the crime, claimed he acted out of suspicion that his wife was involved in extramarital affairs,” he said.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

Mr Ndukwe said the commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the matter.

Mr Uzuegbu also asked the deputy commissioner of police to ensure that the suspect was prosecuted after investigation.

The police chief advised couples to resolve their differences through love, understanding, and legal means, rather than resorting to violent criminal acts.

Like Enugu, like Anambra

The incident is happening days less than a week after another Nigerian allegedly burnt his wife to death in Abagana Community in Anambra, another state in the South-east.

The victim, Chioma Nwanna, a mother of five, was confirmed dead on Wednesday morning.

Like the attack on Chioma, the latest incident was linked to accusations of infidelity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

