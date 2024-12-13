Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced a N150,000 Christmas bonus for each state civil servant in appreciation for their dedication and commitment to service.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki by the governor’s spokesperson, Monday Uzor,

According to the statement, the governor announced this at a state banquet at Government House Abakaliki in honour of the visiting British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Lever.

“Workers in Ebonyi State Civil service will receive N150,000 each as a 2024 Christmas bonus from the State Government.

“The gesture is in appreciation of workers commitment to duty and understanding during the strike.

“Our workers have shown a lot of commitment and respect to us as a government.

“During the strike action, they heeded our appeal because they understood the situation of things, and we are most grateful and ready to always dialogue on how to improve their welfare,” the statement read.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor further directed that every worker should receive the bonus before the close of work on Tuesday, 17 December

Mr Uzor said the governor had earlier received the British Deputy High Commissioner in his office at Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, where he solicited the assistance of the British Government in the areas of Water, Health, power and education as well as Agriculture.

“We are committed to industrialising the state. We have made progress in Ebonyi Pipe Production Company, Ebonyi State Fertilisers and Chemicals Company, Industrial Clusters, and Ebonyi State Hatchery, Nkaliki.

“We cultivate rice in large quantities and seek your collaboration to enhance production for exportation,” the governor said.

The statement added, “Water and sanitation are another area in which we have made significant progress in our quest to increase the provision and access to quality water supply in rural and urban areas.

“We have revived the Oferekpe water scheme with the capacity to produce 100 million cubic litres of water on a daily basis.”

Governor Nwifuru commended the UK Foreign Office and other development partners for their active support and commitment to Nigeria’s development.

Earlier, the deputy high commissioner had expressed satisfaction with ongoing development in the state and pledged to assist, considering the long-standing ties between the UK and Nigeria.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

