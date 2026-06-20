Credible election advocacy group Yiaga Africa has reported a high level of deployment of election materials and security personnel across polling units in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.

In a midday update posted on its X handle, the organisation said reports received from 247 of the 250 polling units under its observation indicated that key voting materials were available in most locations at noon.

According to the group, voting cubicles were deployed in 99 per cent of the polling units monitored, suggesting that election officials largely complied with requirements designed to guarantee ballot secrecy during voting.

Yiaga Africa also reported that the Poster for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), known as Form EC 30E, was displayed in 86 per cent of polling units.

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However, the group noted lower deployment levels for the PWD Voter Information and Statistics Form (Form EC 40H) seen in 78 per cent of polling units observed across the state.

The figures indicate that while accessibility-related election materials were present in a majority of polling units, a significant number of locations had yet to fully comply with provisions aimed at supporting voters living with disabilities.

The observer group also reported an extensive security presence at polling centres.

According to its findings, security personnel were present in 98 per cent of polling units monitored as of noon, reflecting an extensive deployment of security agencies to support the election’s conduct.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Police authorities said between 3,000 to 4,000 police officers were deployed for the Ekiti governorship elections.

The presence of security officers is a key component of election administration in Nigeria, particularly in ensuring order at polling units and protecting election officials, voters and materials.

Yiaga Africa said its observations were based on reports submitted by observers from 247 of the 250 polling units that had transmitted data by midday.

Ekiti State has 1,059,360 registered voters and a Permanent Voter Card collection rate of 97.1 per cent, one of the highest rates recorded in recent elections. The state has a total of 2,445 polling units.

The latest update adds to ongoing assessments by election observers tracking the quality of election administration, voter access and compliance with electoral guidelines across the state.

Vote counting was ongoing in many parts of the state as of the time of filing this report.