The Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail on Friday to Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, in his trial on money laundering charges involving alleged diversion of N80.2 billion in public funds.

This came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned him on 18 counts of money laundering involving N80.2 billion he allegedly diverted from the coffers of Kogi State during his eight years as governor.

The trial judge, Emeka Nwite, approved the defendant’s bail application following an agreement between the prosecution and defence teams.

Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), represented the prosecution, while Joseph Daudu, also a SAN, represented Mr Bello.

“We have a new team of lawyers, so we want to plead with the judge for any impression created that the defendant does not wish to appear before the Court,” Mr Daudu said.

Responding, Mr Pinheiro noted his respect for the defence counsel and confirmed that both sides had discussed to avoid unnecessary delays.

Although Mr Pinheiro acknowledged a counter-affidavit the prosecution team filed to oppose the bail application, he agreed that the defendant should be granted bail subject to conditions imposed by the court.

“Granting bail lies entirely at the discretion of this honourable court. We trust the assurances provided by the defence counsel,” Mr Pinheiro said.

Following the parties’ agreement, the judge granted Mr Bello bail for N500 million with two sureties in the same amount.

He also said the sureties must have landed properties in Abuja.

He ordered Mr Bello and the two sureties to submit their passports to the court’s registrar.

He consequently ordered Mr Bello to be remanded at Kuje correctional centre in Abuja pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

The lead defence lawyer, Mr Daudu, expressed readiness for trial.

The judge fixed 24 and 28 February and 6 and 7 March 2025 for trial.

Charges

EFCC is prosecuting Mr Bello for allegedly conspiring with his nephew, Ali Bello, and others to convert N80.2 billion belonging to Kogi State for personal use.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that between July 2021 and April 2022, Mr Bello aided E-Traders International Limited in concealing over N3 billion in an Access Bank account.

The money laundering charges were read to Mr Bello, who pleaded not guilty to all 18 counts.

After Mr Bello pleaded not guilty to the charges, the defence lawyer, Mr Daudu, expressed readiness to proceed with the case.

Bello’s detention continues despite Federal High Court bail

Mr Bello was produced for arraignment from the detention facility on Friday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja denied Mr Bello’s bail application in a separate case involving N110 billion in fraud charges.

The judge, Maryanne Anenih, denied Mr Bello’s bail application because it was premature and incompetent.

She then adjourned till 29 January 2025 for the commencement of trial.

Except for an intervening development, the adjournment implied that Mr Bello would spend the entire Christmas and New Year festivity period and, in fact, the whole of 50 nights before the next hearing date in January in prison.

Background

Since April, the EFCC has made futile efforts to bring Mr Bello to court to begin his prosecution.

Mr Bello’s eventual surrender to the EFCC on 29 November followed eight missed appearances at the Federal High Court.

At one of the most recent court proceedings, the prosecution argued that the trial should proceed in his absence, citing provisions in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act that permit arraignment in absentia.

