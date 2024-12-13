In 2024, Nigeria’s search trends revealed more than curiosity—they were a snapshot of the nation’s shifting cultural pulse.

This year’s top Google searches for meanings captured a mix of global influences and local realities, from viral TikTok phrases to slang rooted in social media and pressing regional issues.

Whether tied to digital trends, social interactions, or national concerns, each term reflects how Nigerians navigated and interpreted the evolving landscape of communication, identity, and societal norms.

From trending personalities like Bobrisky and Betta Edu to top songs, recipes, and searches surrounding significant news events such as the US elections and Nigeria’s new national anthem, this year’s list provides insight into the questions, passions, and concerns that shaped Nigerians’ online activity.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES breaks down why Nigerians were particularly curious about the top-searched meanings on Google in 2024.

Demure Meaning

This term gained traction in August, mainly due to TikTok trends. Influencer Jools Lebron’s viral phrase “very demure, very mindful” associated the word with grace, modesty, and mindfulness. It went viral globally, and soon, Nigerians adopted the term across fashion, lifestyle, and digital aesthetics, celebrating simplicity and elegance.

Traditionally meaning ‘modest or reserved,’ ‘demure’ took on a Gen Z twist as users showcased their clumsy or chaotic moments accompanied by the phrase’s refined tone. The irony and self-deprecating humour resonated widely, encouraging audiences to embrace imperfections.

Steeze Meaning

“Steeze” was used by almost every Nigerian netizen. The slang term combining ‘style’ and ‘ease,’ ‘steeze’ describes effortless coolness. It also carried a sense of self-pride, often popularly paired with ‘composure’ in Nigerian social media lingo. Phrases like, “I get Steeze, make I no lose my composure.”

Nigerians, particularly the youth, adopted “steeze” to describe fashion, music, and individuality. It became a staple in casual conversations and pop culture, demonstrating the ever-growing influence of social media on the country’s evolving slang.

Naira Mutilation Meaning

Interest in “naira mutilation” spiked after crossdresser Bobrisky’s controversial actions at a movie premiere, Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds, in March, which was produced by actress Eniola Ajao. Bobrisky flaunted and sprayed new naira notes. This incident caught public attention when the EFCC stepped in, leading to his crossdresser’s six-month jail sentence.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s intensified campaign against Naira Mutilation certainly made many Nigerians extra careful. Even celebrities like singer Portable came out to ask the EFCC to pardon him if he had mutilated the naira in the past. More Nigerians were eager to understand the legal and social implications of handling currency inappropriately.

Ozeba Meaning

“Ozeba,” arguably one of Rema’s top tracks from his July album ‘HEIS.’ This track experiment went viral thanks to its fresh, street-inspired vibe, showcasing a different sound from his earlier works.

But this brought Nigerians to seek out the meaning of this Edo term. It means “trouble,” and the local term is “wahala.” The song’s playful tone and nostalgic nod to classic Afrobeats styles intrigued listeners, driving searches. Ozena resonated with fans for its bold embrace of individuality and chaotic charm.

Abido Shaker Meaning

Prophet Chukwuemeka “Odumeje” Ohanaemere coined this term to describe the ”power to achieve the impossible.” The Nigerian cleric-turned-entertainer based in the east went viral with the ‘AbidoShaker’ phrase. Memes and social media trends, fuelled by content creators like Neekah mimicked his dramatic proclamations. Celebrity soon took part, cementing ‘abido shaker’ as part of Nigerian online slang. The pastor even released a track about it with singer flavour in April and stated recently that he used his “abido shaker” power to reduce the dollar rate, making Nigerians more curious for the spiritual or traditional context.

Taraban Meaning

Initially misunderstood as ‘Taraban,’ this word drew popularity from Rema’s lyric in his viral ‘Favourite Girl’ feature with Darkoo in August. His line, “girl fine like Tyra Banks,” caused a viral frenzy. People had all along sang Taraban—which was a total different context. Rema’s reference to Tyra Banks was his eulogy to the American model and TV personality.

The confusion—and eventual clarification—drove searches, illustrating how pop culture shapes curiosity. Interestingly, ‘Taraban’ was also associated with fictional monsters in viral internet lore, adding a quirky twist to the term’s popularity.

Pet Peeves Meaning

“Pet peeves,” meaning personal annoyances, saw a surge in popularity as Nigerians increasingly discussed boundaries and communication online. It became a go-to phrase for expressing irritations in relationships and social interactions. This heightened curiosity reflected the growing emphasis on self-awareness and emotional intelligence. Nigerians searched for the term to better articulate their feelings and join the broader conversation around interpersonal dynamics.

Moots Meaning

“Moots,” short for “mutuals,” refers to social media followers who follow each other back. “Moots” word trended in Nigeria as online communities, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, garnering over 35million posts plus. Nigerians’ interest in “moots” highlighted a desire for closer and more interactive online connections. The term also emphasised the growing significance of virtual friendships in shaping modern social experiences.

Pookie Meaning

Often used as a term of endearment, ‘pookie’ gained traction through viral memes and music lyrics. “Pookie” emerged as a playful term of endearment, gaining popularity through viral memes and music lyrics. Generating 55million post on TikTok, creators explored its playful versatility, using it in skits and as an affectionate nickname for friends, pets, and audiences. Its popularity made Nigerians search for its meaning and context. “Pookie” became a marker of community, as influencers referred to their followers with the term. Its versatility and relatability made it a staple in Nigerian slang.

Refect Meaning

“Refect,” meaning to refresh or nourish, saw increased searches due to its association with self-care and wellness. Nigerians encountered the word in spiritual and lifestyle contexts, driving curiosity. The term also became a trending topic on TikTok, where users explored its deeper meanings and connections to self-improvement.

Some of the other notable slang terms that were popularly searched in 2024 include No Gree for Anybody, Fold, Ate, Rizz, Delulu, Walk with Me, I Am Sat/I Plaster, Let Him Cook, Mid, It’s Giving, Cap, Drip, POV, Ick, and Caught in 4K.

Undoubtedly, these meaning searches and trend slangs highlighted how global phenomena, local events, and cultural developments intersect to shape Nigerians’ curiosities in 2024.

Attesting to this, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google West Africa in the press release stated, “The 2024 Year in Search offered a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year. From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world”.

Top Meanings search in Nigeria on Google 2024

1. Demure

2.Steeze

3.Pet Peeves

4.Moots

5.Naira Mutilation

6.Taraban

7.Refect

8.Pookie

9.Ozeba

10.Abido Shaker

