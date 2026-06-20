The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the Ekiti State governorship election as the first major test of Nigeria’s current Electoral Act, saying the outcome of the exercise could help determine whether further amendments to the law will be necessary after the 2027 general elections.

Mr Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the Senate, stated this in an interview with Channels Television after casting his vote on Saturday at his polling unit 003, Ward II, Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The lawmaker said the election, alongside by-elections being conducted in other parts of the country, provides an opportunity for stakeholders to assess the effectiveness of the existing electoral framework.

“I’m happy with what I have seen today. This is the first major election to be conducted under the new electoral law,” he said.

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According to him, the conduct of the polls and subsequent assessments by relevant stakeholders would provide valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the law.

Electoral law review after 2027

Mr Bamidele said any decision on whether the Electoral Act requires further amendments should be based on evaluations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and election observers.

He noted that lawmakers would not seek to alter the electoral framework before the 2027 general elections.

“At the end of the day, by the time INEC, political parties and election observers come up with their analyses of what happened today, we will be in a better position to know whether there is a need for further amendment of the electoral law,” he said.

The senate leader stressed that any review of the legislation should only take place after the next general elections to avoid the impression that lawmakers are changing electoral rules during an ongoing political cycle.

“This is not the time to tinker with the electoral law so that we are not seen as lawmakers trying to change the rules in the middle of the game,” he added.

Despite calling for a comprehensive review of the electoral process after the polls, Mr Bamidele expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He said the process had been encouraging and suggested that early indications pointed to improvements under the current legal framework.