Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has hailed the ongoing gubernatorial polls in Ekiti State as “transparent” and “very peaceful,” despite claims of vote-buying in some locations in the state.

Mr Sani, who is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election, made the disclosure during an interview with Arise TV on Saturday.

“I’ve gone round some of the local governments out of the 16 local governments,” Mr Sani said.

“I have gotten reports in all of the 177 polling units. I can assure you that the election, so far, is going very well, very peaceful, transparent and, of course, the people are working together with the relevant security agencies.”

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Mr Sani’s remarks come amid allegations of vote-buying across the state.

Oluwadare Bejide, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, said after casting his vote at Oke Adura Polling Unit in Ilawe Ekiti in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the state on Saturday that the polls had been tainted by malpractices. He alleged that APC members were seen doling out cash at the voting centre.

Similarly, PREMIUM TIMES reporters covering the election observed that party agents in Ise Ekiti and Emure Ekiti were using numbered slips instead of cash to facilitate vote-buying around 11:30 a.m.

The voters were reportedly given numbers instead of cash after voting, with the numbers believed to be linked to subsequent payments.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission stormed the polling unit of the state’s governor, Biodun Oyebanji, at about 9:08 a.m., with indications that their visit might be linked to checking potential vote-buying.

Mr Sani expressed optimism that the APC will win the election, saying the party will secure about 500,000 votes from the over one million voters registered in the state.