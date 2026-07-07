Business owners in Edo State have until 30 July to install functional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at their premises under a new security directive aimed at tackling kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo State Security Squad announced the deadline on Monday, urging businesses to comply to support ongoing efforts to improve security across the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the group’s spokesperson, Noah Idemudia, said CCTV cameras would strengthen investigations by helping security agencies identify suspects and recover crucial evidence.

“Business owners are encouraged to install effective, working cameras within their business areas. We appeal to the general public and the business community to comply for everyone’s safety.

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“With your cameras, we can piece security breach incidents together as professionals. Please comply with us to make Edo a safe place,” Mr Idemudia said.

He also warned against planned “7/7” celebrations by suspected cult groups, saying anyone caught would be prosecuted, but did not give details on which cult group was planning the celebrations.

The spokesperson added that two suspects arrested in Auchi and Uromi for alleged cultism and illegal possession of firearms would be arraigned before the state’s mobile court established to fast-track trials of suspected cultists and kidnappers.

Government defends directive

The directive has, however, raised questions about its legal basis and possible implications for businesses.

Responding to questions from PREMIUM TIMES, the Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, defended the policy.

“On one hand, you complain of insecurity, but on the other hand, when they want to take steps, you people will be asking for legal backing. Does the kidnapper have legal backing?” he said.

“We are taking measures to mitigate incidences of insecurity, kidnappings and associated vices and what we expect from the media is to show support and cooperation.”

He cited a recent kidnapping investigation in which CCTV footage helped investigators identify the suspects’ vehicle and arrest them within four days.

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Civil society calls for support

Israel Orekhan, executive director of Connected Advocacy, said the policy could improve security but urged the government to consider the economic burden on businesses.

“It is a two-way thing. Sufficient time needs to be given because of the security and safety of everybody, including those who have those properties,” he said.

He urged the government to subsidise CCTV installation or extend the deadline, noting that “the current economic realities are telling on businesses.”

Mr Orekhan also called on the state to invest in public surveillance infrastructure.