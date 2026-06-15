The police command in Rivers State has begun enforcing the law against vehicles with covered, obscured, defaced, unauthorised, or unregistered number plates.

The police usually rely on the NPF General Orders Chapter 17, Police Act 2020, section 63, and National Road Traffic Regulations 2012, sections 36 and 39.

The Rivers command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, disclosed this on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the exercise followed a directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, aimed at enhancing public safety and strengthening security.

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According to her, the initiative is designed to prevent criminals from concealing their identity and engaging in illegal activities.

“The enforcement exercise will commence on 15 June across Rivers State,” she said.

Ms Agabe stated that the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, had directed all area commanders and divisional police officers to ensure immediate compliance.

She said the police commissioner ordered officers to enforce the directive within their respective areas of responsibility.

“Any vehicle found violating the directive will be impounded,” she said, adding that offenders would be prosecuted in accordance with extant laws.

Ms Agabe urged vehicle owners and motorists to ensure that their registration number plates were properly affixed and clearly visible.

“Motorists should ensure that their number plates are free from any form of obstruction or alteration to avoid arrest, impoundment or prosecution,” she said.

She warned officers participating in the exercise to conduct themselves professionally and lawfully.

The police spokesperson stressed that the operation must not be conducted in the face of harassment, intimidation or extortion.

“Any officer found engaging in unprofessional conduct or extortion will face strict disciplinary action,” she said.

Ms Agabe reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, and implementing proactive measures to improve public safety across the state.

(NAN)