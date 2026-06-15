Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have repelled an attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists and recovered rocket-propelled grenade launchers, explosives and other equipment during a clearance operation in Kebbi State.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on Monday, revealed that the operation was conducted by troops of the 8 Division under Sector 2.

The report said the troops made contact with the terrorists around Dogon Daji in Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi on Sunday during an offensive operation.

According to the report, the terrorists engaged the troops in a firefight but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the military and forced to flee the area.

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”The troops subsequently pursued the fleeing terrorists and conducted exploitation operations in the area.

”Items recovered during the operation include rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launch tubes, rocket-propelled grenades; several improvised explosive devices, two motorcycles, a charger and other personal belongings abandoned by the terrorists.”

The report said that no casualties were recorded among the troops during the operation.

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It added that the operation formed part of ongoing efforts by Operation Fansan Yamma to dismantle terrorist and bandit networks operating across the North-West region.

According to the report, sustained offensive operations have continued to deny criminal elements freedom of action while disrupting their activities and logistics networks.

The report said troops remained on the offensive and were maintaining pressure on terrorist groups across the theatre of operations.

It added that further operations were ongoing to track down the fleeing terrorists and consolidate gains recorded in the area.

(NAN)